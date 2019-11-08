Watts commits to another three years on Tyneside

Kelland Watts has penned a new three-year contract keeping him at Newcastle United until 2022.

The 20-year-old signed his first professional deal last summer but has impressed for the under 23s in the last 12 months.

Watts is currently on loan at Stevenage FC and has impressed in League Two making 15 appearances.

More still to come

The academy graduate excelled last season being an ever-present for Ben Dawson's under 23s.

He was on the bench for the final game of the season against Fulham, before making his debut in the Premier League Asia Trophy during the summer.

A club statement read: "Having been an ever-present for United at under-23 level last season as well as playing for Steve Bruce's first team in pre-season, he has now committed his long-term future to his boyhood club."

A bright future ahead

Having a manager like Steve Bruce to learn from who had an excellent career as a centre back is something Watts is delighted about.

He told the club's website: "He was a top centre half and I can't listen enough to him,"

"If I have a career like him, I'd be very, very happy. Working with him in the future, I think I would ask too many questions, if that's possible, on everything that I need on the pitch, off the pitch, how to benefit my game, and having that from a manager gives you that advantage."

Watts has been at the club since he was eight years old and fulfilled a boyhood dream of signing a first-team contract with the Magpies.

Dream come true

He added: "Signing my first professional contract was a dream come true - being at the club since I was eight and finally being able to say I was a professional at the club was one of my major targets - and to sign another professional contract for three years, I'm over the moon,"

"From playing every (under-23) game last year, then going to China with the first team and then now, out on loan at Stevenage, a lot has happened."

"I think it was the right time for me to get out and play men's' football. I'm learning loads - I've got a great manager in Mark Sampson who is giving me advice all the time."