Newcastle United international round-up

It was the last international break until March so qualifying for Euro 2020 came to a close and a number of Newcastle United players tasted success.

The Magpies had players travelling all over the world from Dublin to the USA and Saudia Arabia.

Below we take a look at how each first-team player got on for their respective country.

Martin Dubravka

Newcastle's number one keeper played 90 minutes in both games for Slovakia as they had to settle for a play-off spot to guarantee a spot at Euro 2020.

Slovakia had to win both of their games against Croatia and Azerbaijan, however, they suffered a 3-1 defeat to the World Cup 2019 finalists before beating Azerbaijan 2-0.

This means Dubravka may face teammate Ciaran Clark next year as Slovakia have been drawn against the Republic of Ireland for a two-legged play-off.

Ciaran Clark

Clark made his first appearance for the Republic of Ireland in over a year as they beat New Zealand in a friendly 3-1.

However, he was dropped for the must-win game against Denmark but did replace John Egan at half-time.

Clark could not do anything as Ireland suffered heartbreak late on when Martin Braithwaite put Denmark ahead.

The hosts rallied in the final 10 minutes after Matt Doherty equalised but it was a familiar result for Ireland with Denmark beating them in a World Cup play-off in 2018.

Accompanied by Switzerland's 6-1 victory over Gibraltar saw Ireland have to settle for the play-offs as Fabian Schar's Switzerland took second place in the group.

Miguel Almiron

He is yet to score for Newcastle however, Almiron managed his second goal in three games for Paraguay.

Almiron scored the winner in a 1-0 win over Bulgaria showing what he is capable of doing.

He also played the entire match as Paraguay travelled to Saudi Arabia but could only manage a goalless draw.

Matty Longstaff

Matty Longstaff has had a meteoric rise through the Newcastle ranks and media spotlight.

Since making his debut alongside brother Sean Longstaff he has scored the winner against Manchester United, won goal of the month and earned his first England call up.

He came off the bench against Portugal as England won 4-0 but made his full debut against Iceland and played 72 minutes helping the Young Lions to a comfortable 3-0 win.

DeAndre Yedlin

Yedlin did not have a perfect time away with the USMNT.

He only came on as an 86th-minute substitute as the USA beat Canada 4-1 seemingly losing his starting place.

However, he did start the game and played 60 minutes as they beat Cuba 4-0.

Steve Bruce will be more than happy that none of his internationals picked up knocks or injuries during their time away.