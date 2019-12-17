Aston Villa 5-0 Liverpool: Young Reds humbled at Villa Park

Aston Villa have advanced to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after beating a reserve Liverpool side at Villa Park.

Story of the Match

Johnathan Kodjia's first half hat-trick put Villa in an unassailable lead before half time. The Ivorian international was one of eight full internationals that faced Liverpool's youngest ever side to field in a competitive match.

Ahmed Elmohamady's deflected cross looped over Caoimhin Kelleher to add a second after Kodjia opened the scoring inside the first 15 minutes.

Conor Hourihane's cross was goalbound before Kodjia's slight intervention helped its way past Kelleher, who would later concede two more before the interval.

After Sepp van den Berg's mishap in defence, Jota slipped in Kodjia to score his second, and on the cusp of halftime he netted a third.

Wesley finished the rout in the second minute of added time.

Harvey Elliot caught the eye of both Critchley and much of Villa Park as he tormented Neil Taylor in the first half that promised with a confident start from the Reds.

Takeaways

Wesley answered the critics

His 15-minute cameo brought a goal and a general disruption to a Liverpool backline that settled in the second period. Wesley himself hasn't passed up on too many key opportunities for a Villa team lacking service towards their no.9 in previous games. With his first opportunity at the end of the game, his run and finish to compliment were excellent.

Harvey Elliott impressed

16-year-old Elliott once again staked his claim for more first-team minutes. The former Fulham youngster was an outlet for a young Liverpool side looking for inspiration from the youngest player on the pitch.

James Chester's legendary status

Whilst he may not rub the shoulders with the likes of Paul McGrath and Martin Laursen in Villa colours past, Chester's standing ovation at Villa Park on the night was exceptional. As Villa competed at the start of last year's Championship campaign with one fit centre back, Chester was physically tested to the maximum. It was later revealed Chester hasn't since been able to train like before, sacrificing his career for eventual Aston Villa promotion.

Man of the Match

Jonathan Kodjia's hat-trick put the game out of the reach of Liverpool's young squad which, up until Kodjia broke the deadlock, looked confident with a point to prove.

What's next for these two?

Liverpool's senior side will face F.C. Monterrey at 17:30 GMT to contest a FIFA Club World Cup semi-final.

Aston Villa will entertain Southampton on Saturday in a relegation battle that could see Dean Smith's side move away from the bottom three for Christmas.