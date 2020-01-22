Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Preview: Reds looking to extend unbeaten run

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: A general view of Molineux ahead of the FA Cup Third Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on January 04, 2020 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers will host reigning European champions Liverpool tomorrow evening as Jurgen Klopp's men can make it 40 games unbeaten.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side will not make it easy however, as Wolves have lost just once in their last 12 home games.

A victory for Liverpool will see them move 16 points ahead of Manchester City with a game in hand.

Slightly further down the table, Wolves can move up into 5th if results go their way this week.

Form

Wolves picked up their first win of 2020 on Saturday as they completed a fantastic comeback against Southampton.

Nuno's team found themselves two goals down at half-time, but rallied back in the second half to come away from the South Coast with all three points.

The win comes at a good time for Wolves, who have a difficult run of games before they continue their Europa League campaign next month.

Liverpool's form over the last year has raised the question of whether or not they're the best ever team to grace the Premier League.

As well as going unbeaten for 39 games, Klopp's side have won 30 of their last 31 and haven't conceded a Premier League goal in seven straight games.

Liverpool will be hoping to leave Molineux unscathed as they are well aware of the issues that Wolves may pose.

Ones to Watch

Wolves - Pedro Neto

Neto has been in fantastic form for Wolves in recent games, filling in for the injured Diogo Jota.

The youngster had a goal disallowed by VAR in the reverse fixture at Anfield and will be looking for revenge by causing problems for the Liverpool defence.

He has flourished in a front 3 consisting of Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez and will look to continue his good run of form.

Liverpool - Andrew Robertson

Liverpool have been fantastic in defence since conceding twice to Everton in December, with all the defenders playing their part.

Robertson is known for his attacking abilities as well as defensive, but he might have to focus on the latter in tomorrow's game.

Adama Traore has arguably been Wolves' best player this season and Robertson will have his work cut out keeping him quiet.

Team News

Wolves could have Willy Boly and Diogo Jota available for selection as both have recovered faster than expected from injury.

Boly has been out since out since October with a fractured ankle whereas Jota hasn't featured since New Year's Day with a dead leg.

Ruben Vinagre remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury suffered in the 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

For Liverpool, defender Dejan Lovren has returned to full training and could make the bench as he recovers from a hamstring issue.

However Xherdan Shaqiri, Naby Keita and James Milner are all out of contention.