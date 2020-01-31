Newcastle United vs Norwich City preview: Canaries looking to inflict double over Magpies

Newcastle United have had a tough five weeks fixtures wise, but the beginning of February sees an opportunity to move a step closer to safety against a struggling Norwich City.

It must be said though, the Canaries have probably been one of the best sides in Premier League history to be rock bottom after 24 games, displaying some impressive football at times.

Consistency has been their problem though, as has being able to keep the ball out of their own net.

United need no reminding of Norwich's threat - a comprehensive 3-1 defeat at Carrow Road back in August via a Teemu Pukki hattrick.

The Newcastle ship has since steadied, and Norwich perhaps peaked too early.

Unpredictable clash

If their recent results are anything to go by, tomorrow could be a hard one to predict.

After a terrible Christmas period, Steve Bruce's side managed to go unbeaten against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Chelsea - but failing to beat Oxford United at home last week brought back concerning alarm bells.

Being able to get on the front foot and break sides down isn't a trait that comes naturally to this United side, and arguably looked far more threatening when they countered any Oxford attack.

Norwich, on the other hand, have enjoyed their limited success this season upon getting at teams, and ultimately they need points.

Their front foot nature could play into the Magpies' hands - dependent on which Newcastle turn-up.

Another injury blow for hosts

United's top-scorer in the Premier League this season, Jonjo Shelvey, has failed to recover from a hamstring strain suffered against Chelsea.

It looks like it could be another few weeks on the sidelines for the midfielder who opened his account for the season in the reverse fixture - albeit coming as a consolation.

It brings about more opportunities for United's midfield men, with Nabil Bentaleb, the Longstaff's and Isaac Hayden all in contention.

New signing Danny Rose is expected to at least make the bench, as well as right-sided new boy Valentino Lazaro.

For Norwich on the other hand, Benjamin Godfrey will serve the last of is three-game suspension but apart from that have a fit squad - including that of ex-Magpie Tim Krul.

Daniel Farke's men have the worst away record in the league and will be eyeing tomorrow's trip as a chance to add to their desperate five away points all season.

You would probably class tomorrow as must-win for United given where their visitors are in the table, while perhaps it might be more of a 'must not lose' for the men in yellow.