Newcastle United slump to another defeat against Crystal Palace

Newcastle United were hardly a joy to watch in their latest defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

This was a second away trip to London in just as many weeks, and as much as it wasn't a capitulation like against Arsenal, there was certainly plenty of concern surrounding this 1-0 defeat.

Patrick van Aanholt's first-half free-kick was all that separated the sides, with the late red card for Valentino Lazaro just rubbing salt in the wounds of the Magpies.

Analysing the game

This was Newcastle' second straight defeat after a long unbeaten run which stretched back into January.

It was also the third league game in a row where ​​​​​​​Steve Bruce's side have failed to score, following on from the goalless draw with Norwich City and the previous weekend's defeat to the Gunners.

Newcastle did create some openings but arguably their best chances came from long range with Joelinton and Fabian Schär.

It could be argued that Lazaro took one for the team late on, but he didn't look particularly bothered when he was dismissed so perhaps there is a mentality issue amongst the camp at the moment.

What Steve Bruce can take from the game

Bruce may be somewhat worried about his side's next outing against Burnley as his team come into the game on the back of two poor showings, whereas the Clarets will be buoyant after thumping Bournemouth 3-0 at Turf Moor.

Once again, his side rarely looked like causing the Palace back-line any problems so creating chances is something that has to be worked on moving forwards.

A change of system has been mentioned so the next match could perhaps be the time that Newcastle fans see this implemented. Recent records though could be of some concern with a different system applied against Leicester City in September where the Magpies lost 5-0.

Lazaro has failed to impress since joining from Inter Milan so far, and he will now served a suspension leaving a position to be filled. With DeAndre Yedlin only recently returning the squad, he may have to be called upon earlier than planned.