Will Dwight Gayle get one more chance to impress in the Premier League?

Goals have been hard to come by for Newcastle United this season with the Magpies currently joint bottom of the Premier League's goalscoring charts having scored just 24 goals.

They are tied down there with Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Watford, two of those sides right in amongst the relegation dogfight.

Steve Bruce's side could do with improving their goalscoring record otherwise they could find themselves in a tricky situation.

But just how much longer does he stick with Joelinton? Or is it not time for a change and time to give someone such as Dwight Gayle another chance in the to-flight?

Gayle's record

Dwight Gayle has found it hard to make the cut in the Premier League, with him often being considered a 'Championship' striker by various pundits.

The statistics would back that up with 59 of his 107 career goals being scored in the second tier of English football.

He was Newcastle's top scorer in their promotion-winning campaign in 2016/17 as he netted 23 times. Only Leeds United's Chris Wood scored on more occasions that season.

His first Championship campaign came with Peterborough United in the 2012/13 season and there was where we saw his potential as a goalscorer, as he scored 13 goals in 29 appearances.

Last season, he had another productive season in the second tier on loan with West Bromwich Albion. On this occasion, he matched his tally of 23 goals that he also hit with his parent club two seasons earlier.

However, Gayle's statistics don't make for as good a read in the top flight with just 21 goals scored in all of his season's playing in the Premier League with Crystal Palace and Newcastle.

At the same time, he would be classed as one of Rafa Benitez's top scorers in 2017/18 as he scored six meaning that only Ayoze Perez had more Newcastle goals that season.

Should Gayle be given another go?

As much as the Premier League statistics don't make for pretty reading for Dwight Gayle, he is probably considered the best striker at Newcastle United.

Joelinton has just the one Premier League goal since joining last summer, yet Steve Bruce continues to back the Brazilian.

What perhaps goes in his favour is the fact that he is a strong target man and he works hard.

He has also had support issues this season, largely down to Newcastle's defensive system. He is often found isolated and lacking support from the likes of Miguel Almiron and Alan Saint-Maximin.

Were Gayle to become the new starting striker, this would hint at a change in the system.

As much as he hasn't scored this season, he did play a crucial role in the 1-1 draw with Wolves at Molineux in January where he neatly laid the ball off to Almiron who scored his second Premier League goal for the club.

Bruce has always been an admirer of Gayle so there is a chance that the English striker could feature again in the coming weeks, but it would likely require Joelinton to be dropped with the system typically consisting of one out-and-out striker.