Newcastle United vs Everton Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020

Newcastle United vs Everton Premier League 2020

17:005 months ago

MAN OF THE MATCH - CALLUM WILSON

It was an inspired second half display from the Magpies' centre forward. What they missed so much last term was an out-and-out-striker and they've found their man in Wilson.

There wasn't a great deal of attacking play from the hosts but when they did go forward they looked a threat.

It's six goals (and two braces) for the season for the former Bournemouth man. 

16:565 months ago

FULL TIME Newcastle 2-1 Everton

Newcastle can breathe a sigh of relief as Darlow claims the incoming corner and Stuart Atwell blows his full-time whistle.

Callum Wilson's Brace is enough to see off Everton, who mounted a late surge with Calvert-Lewin reducing the deficit. 

 

16:535 months ago

Darlow tips over

96' - Bernard mis-hits a cross and Darlow has to back track and tip over for a corner. 

 

2-1.

16:525 months ago

Time wasting booking

94' - Murphy is carded. 

Everton have a free-kick in Newcastle's half which they are going to launch forward. 

The ball falls to Keane whose shot is wide of Darlow's post.

16:515 months ago

Everton pushing for a leveller

93' - The visitors force a corner. 

It's crossed in and Andy Carroll heads it backwards towards Darlow.

2-1.

16:495 months ago

GOAL FOR EVERTON

90' - Calvert-Lewin turns the ball home from a cross and it's game on with six minutes of added on time left.

2-1. 

16:465 months ago

Another Everton card

88' - Doucoure goes into the book now for bringing down Fraser. Free-kick to United in the centre-circle. 

 

2-0. 

16:455 months ago

Good chance to half the deficit

86' -Calvert-Lewin gets in behind Lascelles but can't get his shot on target and Newcastle escape. 

Wilson is off for the Magpies, in place of Andy Carroll.

 

2-0. 

16:435 months ago

GOAL FOR NEWCASTLE

84' - Ryan Fraser latches onto a long ball from Lewis. The Scotsman gets in behind Mina and crosses for Wilson who helps it in.

 

Second of the afternoon for the striker and Everton have it all to do now.

 

2-0. 

16:415 months ago

Deflected effort from Sigurdsson

83' - The midfielder leaves Longstaff and fired a deflected effort at Darlow.

 

1-0. 

16:405 months ago

Second change from Steve Bruce

83' - Isaac Hayden is on for Almiron, who put in a decent shift it must be said. Everton camped in Newcastle's half.

 

1-0. 

16:375 months ago

Newcastle break on the counter

79' - Fraser and Longstaff break forward from their own half, but the latter can't quite force a chance.

 

1-0. 

16:365 months ago

Half chance for Toffees again

77' - Michael Keane gets on the end of an in-swinging free-kick but heads over. 

1-0. 

16:345 months ago

Almost for Everton

76' - Allan slides in Kenny but Newcastle are back in numbers to eventually clear the ball for a throw-in.

Alex Iwobi is on in place of Kenny now. 

1-0. 

16:315 months ago

First Magpie substitution

73' - Newcastle try a training ground corner routine but Murphy fires way over the bar from a Longstaff ball. 

 

Allan Saint-Maximin is replaced by Ryan Fraser.

1-0.

16:305 months ago

Allan goes into the book

72' - Another Everton booking. Allan brings down an advancing Jacob Murphy and is carded as a result.

 

16:275 months ago

Second Everton change

69' - Tosun replaces Nkounko, whilst Mina goes in the book for a foul. 

 

1-0. 

16:225 months ago

Everton CHANCE

64' - Calvert-Lewin rises highest from a Sigardsson free-kick but heads it straight at Darlow who holds on comfortably. 

1-0. 

16:185 months ago

First change

60' - An hour has gone and Everton swap Bernard for Gomes. 

 

1-0. 

16:175 months ago

CLOSE TO A SECOND

58' - It's a great chance for two. 

Sean Longstaff gets the ball off Wilson before turning and forcing a great save from Olsen. 

 

Sigurdsson goes up the other end and has a go from distance but sees it fly over.

Wilson was also booked in the aftermath of the penalty decision for shoving Mina. 

 1-0. 

16:145 months ago

GOAL FOR NEWCASTLE

56' - Wilson steps up against Olsen and sends him the wrong way.

 

He is made to wait as VAR took a lengthy look at it, but the hosts lead by the one goal. 

 

Newcastle 1-0 Everton

16:125 months ago

PENALTY TO NEWCASTLE

54' - Callum Wilson takes a slight kick from Gomes from a corner and Stuart Atwell points to the spot. 

That came from nowhere. 

16:095 months ago

Everton getting the ball into the box more

51' - Darlow comes out to catch a Sigurdsson cross and does well to claim after initially spilling it. 

0-0. 

16:065 months ago

Everton re-starting on the front foot

47' - Calvert-Lewin with an attempted through ball to Sigurdsson but Darlow came out to collect. 

Play is then stopped as the former is down with a facial injury. 

16:035 months ago

SECOND HALF

We're back underway for the second 45 minutes. No changes.

 

 

15:495 months ago

HALF TIME

Newcastle United 0-0 Everton. 

Best chance of the contest so far fell to Saint-Maximin whose shot was save by Olsen following a decent United counter attack. 

 

Other than that, not much to report. 

15:475 months ago

Worrying sight for Newcastle fans

45' - Saint-Maximin takes a knock to the hip from Andre Gomes and goes down. 

 

He's back on his feet but looking rather sheepish. 

 

 

15:465 months ago

Visitors finishing half strongly

44' - Everton looking to end the half on the front foot. A couple of crosses into the area are met by Newcastle heads. 

 

Hendrick manages to clear their lines. 

15:425 months ago

Newcastle set-piece

41' - A Newcastle corner delivered by Sean Longstaff finds Jamaal Lascelles but he couldn't quite control it and Olsen claims. 

 

Still 0-0 here. 

15:405 months ago

Everton back on front foot

38'- The hosts struggle to clear their lines from a corner and Everton keep up the pressure in the penalty area but Abdoulaye Doucoure can't force a decent attempt at goal. 
15:345 months ago

Good chance for Newcastle

32' - First proper chance of the game falls to Allan Saint-Maximin. 

Almiron does well to break from an Everton corner to find Wilson who feeds the French winger, but he can only shoot at Olsen who makes the save.

United win a free-kick close to goal but it comes to nothing. 

 

15:315 months ago

Everton look to break

30' - Jamal Lewis gives the ball away in the middle and Everton look to go forward but Jeff Hendrick wins a foul on the edge of the area. 
15:295 months ago

Better from Everton

27' - Gylfi Sigurdsson gets into a decent crossing position following some neat play from Everton but it comes to nothing.

Still nothing separating these two sides. 

15:265 months ago

STILL GOALLESS

24' - Still no chances of note, but Everton pressing up the field, there could be some gaps in behind if Newcastle ere able to find them. 

 

The away side seeing the majority of the ball now. 

15:135 months ago

TEN GONE

10' - The first ten minutes have passed by with nothing of note to report, other than Wilson's half chance. 

 

The hosts are seeing a bit more of the ball than in their previous outings, though. 

15:075 months ago

First sight of goal for United

6' - Callum Wilson gets on the end of a hopeful long ball but shoots over from a tight angle. 
15:055 months ago

Cagey start

4' - Newcastle seemingly happy to stand off Everton in the opening stages, but no chances yet. 
15:005 months ago

KICK-OFF

After an impeccable minutes silence, Everton get the game underway kicking from left to right. 
14:565 months ago

ROY KEANE ROCKING THE BOAT PRE-MATCH

"Newcastle haven't been exciting for years. Even when they were exciting they never won anything so I don't know why we're getting excited about that. Bruce's remit was to steady the ship. They'll be mid-table."
14:455 months ago

LAST WEEK'S HERO KEEPS SPOT FOR HOSTS

After working hard to get his chance in the eleven, Jacob Murphy is awarded his second start in a row following his all important equaliser at Wolves.

 

Steve Bruce has described the 25-year-old as "doing everything he possibly could to get in the team" since arriving back from a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday. 

In more surprising news, skipper Jamaal Lascelles has been declared fit after being a doubt in the week leading up. 

14:335 months ago

TEST FOR TOFFEES' CHARACTER

After tasting defeat for the first time this season at St Mary's last weekend, Carlo Ancelotti is without a few key men this time around.

 

No James Rodriguez, Richarlison and Lucas Digne has forced the Blue's into changes. Jordan Pickford is given a rest. 

14:285 months ago

THE VISITORS

EVERTON: Olsen, Kenny, Keane, Mina, Nkounkou, Allan, Delph, Doucoure, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin 

 

No Jordan Pickford on his return to the north east, as he takes to the bench.

 

 

14:235 months ago

TEAM NEWS

The Magpies make one change from the 1-1 draw at Wolves last week, with Sean Longstaff coming in for the outgoing Ryan Fraser.

Darlow, Fernandez, Schar, Lascelles, Murphy, Hendrick, Longstaff, Lewis, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

14:185 months ago

WELCOME

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of today's Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Everton.

 

My name is Alex Storey and I'll be your host for this one, providing you with live updates as they happen at St James' Park.

