Newcastle United vs Everton Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
MAN OF THE MATCH - CALLUM WILSON
FULL TIME Newcastle 2-1 Everton
Callum Wilson's Brace is enough to see off Everton, who mounted a late surge with Calvert-Lewin reducing the deficit.
Darlow tips over
2-1.
Time wasting booking
Everton have a free-kick in Newcastle's half which they are going to launch forward.
The ball falls to Keane whose shot is wide of Darlow's post.
Everton pushing for a leveller
It's crossed in and Andy Carroll heads it backwards towards Darlow.
2-1.
GOAL FOR EVERTON
2-1.
Another Everton card
2-0.
Good chance to half the deficit
Wilson is off for the Magpies, in place of Andy Carroll.
2-0.
GOAL FOR NEWCASTLE
Second of the afternoon for the striker and Everton have it all to do now.
2-0.
Deflected effort from Sigurdsson
1-0.
Second change from Steve Bruce
1-0.
Newcastle break on the counter
1-0.
Half chance for Toffees again
1-0.
Almost for Everton
Alex Iwobi is on in place of Kenny now.
1-0.
First Magpie substitution
Allan Saint-Maximin is replaced by Ryan Fraser.
1-0.
Allan goes into the book
Second Everton change
1-0.
Everton CHANCE
1-0.
First change
1-0.
CLOSE TO A SECOND
Sean Longstaff gets the ball off Wilson before turning and forcing a great save from Olsen.
Sigurdsson goes up the other end and has a go from distance but sees it fly over.
Wilson was also booked in the aftermath of the penalty decision for shoving Mina.
1-0.
GOAL FOR NEWCASTLE
He is made to wait as VAR took a lengthy look at it, but the hosts lead by the one goal.
Newcastle 1-0 Everton
PENALTY TO NEWCASTLE
That came from nowhere.
Everton getting the ball into the box more
0-0.
Everton re-starting on the front foot
Play is then stopped as the former is down with a facial injury.
SECOND HALF
HALF TIME
Best chance of the contest so far fell to Saint-Maximin whose shot was save by Olsen following a decent United counter attack.
Other than that, not much to report.
Worrying sight for Newcastle fans
He's back on his feet but looking rather sheepish.
Visitors finishing half strongly
Hendrick manages to clear their lines.
Newcastle set-piece
Still 0-0 here.
Everton back on front foot
Good chance for Newcastle
Almiron does well to break from an Everton corner to find Wilson who feeds the French winger, but he can only shoot at Olsen who makes the save.
United win a free-kick close to goal but it comes to nothing.
Everton look to break
Better from Everton
Still nothing separating these two sides.
STILL GOALLESS
The away side seeing the majority of the ball now.
TEN GONE
The hosts are seeing a bit more of the ball than in their previous outings, though.
First sight of goal for United
Cagey start
KICK-OFF
ROY KEANE ROCKING THE BOAT PRE-MATCH
LAST WEEK'S HERO KEEPS SPOT FOR HOSTS
Steve Bruce has described the 25-year-old as "doing everything he possibly could to get in the team" since arriving back from a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.
In more surprising news, skipper Jamaal Lascelles has been declared fit after being a doubt in the week leading up.
TEST FOR TOFFEES' CHARACTER
No James Rodriguez, Richarlison and Lucas Digne has forced the Blue's into changes. Jordan Pickford is given a rest.
THE VISITORS
No Jordan Pickford on his return to the north east, as he takes to the bench.
TEAM NEWS
Darlow, Fernandez, Schar, Lascelles, Murphy, Hendrick, Longstaff, Lewis, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson
WELCOME
My name is Alex Storey and I'll be your host for this one, providing you with live updates as they happen at St James' Park.
There wasn't a great deal of attacking play from the hosts but when they did go forward they looked a threat.
It's six goals (and two braces) for the season for the former Bournemouth man.