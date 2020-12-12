Fulham vs Liverpool preview: Team news, predicted line-ups, key quotes, head-to-head and how to watch

Champions Liverpool travel to the capital to face newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday in fixtures round 12 of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The Cottagers come into the game on the back of defeat at Manchester City last weekend, when goals from Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne secured a comfortable victory for the hosts at the Etihad Stadium.

But in terms of their performances, Fulham have been on the up lately, and will be hoping to hoping to muster some result from this encounter in order to keep their heads above that dreaded bottom three.

Meanwhile, Liverpool sit second in the league on goal difference and have largely began their campaign to retain the English title well despite the hindrances of injuries and a tightly congested fixture list.

The Reds breezed past Wolverhampton Wanderers in their most recent Premier League match, winning 4-0 in front of 2,000 supporters delighted on their return to Anfield.

Team news

Fulham full-back Kenny Tete featured for the Under-23s during the week, but this game will come to soon for the Dutch international as he completes his return from a calf strain.

Manager Scott Parker reported no new injury concerns in his pre-match press conference, with Terence Kongolo another long-term absentee.

As for Liverpool and their boss Jurgen Klopp, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and first-choice goalkeeper Alisson will be monitored ahead of the game, though neither is likely to start.

Forward Diogo Jota sustained a minor injury in the Champions League tie with Midtjylland midweek but could still feature, while it’s a similar story for Kostas Tsimikas.

Predicted line-ups

Fulham — Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo; Decordova-Reid, Anguissa, Reed, Robinson; Loftus-Cheek, Cavaleiro, Lookman.

Liverpool — Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Key quotes

Fulham manager Scott Parker:

“I think [the fans] can have a massive impact, it’s been such a long time that the stadiums have been empty. That’s what our games about, playing with that passion and dynamism that fans bring. We’re fortunate that we have fans in our stadium this weekend and we’re looking forward to that.

“It’s a massive challenge, but like last week against Man City we’ll go into the game looking to cause Liverpool some problems. We’ll try and put our stamp on it a little bit, whilst also trying to nullify the threats they bring.

“We are where we are in the league table, but as a team and the way we’re going and the way we drive things, we’re always confident going into every game.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp:

“With supporters, we felt a week ago the benefit of having our crowd there, so now Fulham, 2,000 people in, it will be a proper atmosphere so we have to be ready for that.

“Since Scott Parker took over there, there is a constant development. Getting promoted from the most difficult second league in the world is a tough one and he did that as a pretty young coach, so he’s doing a really good job and I respect that a lot.

“I hope none of our players will think about [the subsequent match against] Tottenham when we are in Fulham — the situation is like it is at the top of the table, everywhere in the table pretty much, there is not a lot of distance in between.”

Head-to-head

Liverpool have been victorious in the last six Premier League meetings consecutively, wining by an aggregate score of 18-4.

In the 2011/12 season, though, Fulham triumphed both home and away.

The 14 league encounters at Craven Cottage have never ended in a draw, with the Cottagers winning five, the Reds nine.

How to watch

Fulham vs Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 16:15 GMT. Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

Alternatively, a highlights package will become available on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

BBC One’s Match of the Day 2 airs at 22:35 GMT and will cover the best action and analysis from all of the day’s Premier League fixtures.

And remember, there will also be a live text commentary on the match right here at VAVEL UK — make sure to follow along!