Arsenal sign young defender Omar Rekik

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Hertha Berlin’s Omar Rekik to join the club’s U23 set up.

Who is Omar Rekik?

Rekik is a 19-year-old centre back and is certainly one for the future. He has chosen to represent Tunisia over the Netherlands, having represented both at youth level, but has been plying his trade in Hertha’s reserve ranks so far this season.

Overall, he has played 46 games for the U19 side, but has a remarkable five goals and six assists for a centre half in those games, via Transfermarkt.

The ball playing defender is not shy of impacting the game when looking forward, having scored and assisted once in just eight games in the Regionalliga Nordost (German fourth division) for the reserve side.

A Born Winner

Speaking to Arsenal media, Rekik spoke about his excitement to join the team; “It feels great to be here after a long time of hard work. It feels great. I moved in three weeks ago and I’ve been in quarantine, so I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m a winner. I always want to win, and that’s with everything, not only football, ever since I was a kid. My style of play? I’m a central defender and I like to play with the ball, I like to play out from the back, and I think this is also the structure of the club. It fits perfectly.”

The defender was spotted as a remarkable talent by Per Mertesacker, according to the Evening Standard, who is the Arsenal Academy Manager. The German was an underrated passer of the ball in his day at Arsenal, and so his eye for a talented and progressive centre back, who can also play in the base of midfield, is one to be trusted.

Rekik is no stranger to England too, having been a part of the Manchester City youth set up between 2012 and 2014, before representing PSV, Marseille and Hertha, all at youth level. This ease to come over to the country will certainly help with the transition into the new youth set up.

Rekik is expected to join up with his new U23 team mates soon, as he looks to make an impressive career at the Gunners.