The Key Quotes From Pep Guardiola's Post-Leeds United Press Conference

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the press prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Manchester City Football Academy on December 13, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Manchester City picked up their seventh consecutive Premier League victory in style on Tuesday night, as they hammered Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium.

There were six different names on the teamsheet for Manchester City, who moved four points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for his side following the comprehensive victory.

On The Victory

"Yeah, we played a really good game. We dropped five points against Leeds last season with the same guys we had today except Jack. It was a good game. The vibe at the stadium was phenomenal. "It was sold out today and when that happens, the players feel it. Thank you so much to all of them and producing this performance today was a pleasure. "I know how good they (Leeds) are. Doing what they do is unique. They are the best at it. But the tempo and the patience that we played with was good to win the game."

On Kevin De Bruyne

"We need him (Kevin De Bruyne). We have been together for six seasons. What he has done for me is amazing. Step by step he will come back. "He struggled at the start of the season, he lost the rhythm with COVID and hopefully now he will continue this rhythm because we need him."

On Bernardo Silva