Bournemouth vs Brighton: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 35, 2024

Bournemouth vs Brighton, the Cherries vs. the Seagulls.

In the Amex-based outfit's first few seasons back in the top flight, these two teams could hardly be separated. Nine points was the maximum gap in the three initial seasons.

When Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth were relegated, they were separated for two years, and upon Bournemouth’s return to the Premier League, Brighton were a revitalised side.

The Seagulls secured themselves a European tour, something Cherries fans are eager to experience.

So too are the fans of the Sussex club for the 2024-25 season, and as both sit just shy of those coveted European places, a victory from either perspective could prove pivotal.

Bournemouth owner Bill Foley has come out and said before that he wishes to adopt Brighton’s attitude to running a football club. That has proved evident with the emphasis on signing high-potential young players.

The likes of Alex Scott and Illya Zabarnyi, to name just two, fit this bill.

One of the hardest things to do, though, is willingly part ways with these players that everyone comes to love. It is no secret that top clubs will be circling around the Vitality Stadium in the summer months.

Currently sat bang on mid-table, Andoni Iraola’s side are on track to break their best-ever points tally in the Premier League (46). A win in this match would see that accomplished.

After a dominating performance against former boss Gary O’Neil’s Wolves, the emphasis will no doubt be to build on that result, with a view to winning away, then at home, for the first time since December.

It was always going to be tricky for Roberto De Zerbi’s side to maintain their lofty finish from last season.

We have seen it time and time again that clubs who are not used to playing in European competitions often tend to struggle in that season. Examples such as West Ham and Newcastle are two recent ones.

There were questions raised over De Zerbi’s squad selection against reigning champions Man City, and the treble winners' class proved overwhelming.

That match was another instalment of the poor run of form the Seagulls are on.

Winless in their last five games, conceding 10 goals in that time. It must be noted, though, that they did come up against the top three teams in that time.

With Brighton now knowing that they will have to secure European qualification through league placement, picking up vital points on their travels will certainly help them rise up the table.

Looking back to the formative matches of the season, Andoni Iraola was still searching for his first league win, and it would be another four games before the Spaniard would run out victorious over Burnley in late October.

A month prior, Brighton came to town.

After Dominic Solanke put his side in front courtesy of a Bart Verbruggen error, the Seagulls were electric either side of half-time, and the score was level after a Milos Kerkez header floated over Neto.

Kaoru Mitoma came on and made a substantial impact in the second half, scoring twice to earn his side the lead and all three points at the Amex.

Team News

In his press conference on Friday, Andoni Iraola confirmed the club’s appeal of Milos Kerkez’s red card against Wolves had been rejected.

This means the Hungarian defender will serve a three-game suspension.

The Spaniard also said: "[We] finished Wednesday with a couple of knocks, not massive injuries but some need time to recover”.

This hints towards the fact that there are no fresh injuries, and also no returning players.

Therefore, Chris Mepham, Tyler Adams, Romain Faivre and Marcus Tavernier all remain doubts.

Those four players will be anxious to get some pitch time before the end of the season. However, for Ryan Fredericks and Luis Sinisterra, their season is over.

Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that Scotsman Billy Gilmour will be available for selection for the first time since picking up an injury on international duty last month.

Julio Enciso is also an option, but the Brighton boss admitted that he will not be able to play for 90 minutes.

The Italian coach also confirmed that Jan Paul van Hecke will miss out, but he failed to indicate how long this injury could last.

Brighton have been severely depleted due to injuries as of late, and the squad that heads west on Sunday will be without Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupiñán, Jack Hinshelwood, James Milner, Karou Mitoma, Solly March, Evan Ferguson and Jan Paul Van Hecke.

Likely Lineups

Travers; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Cook, Christie; Kluivert, Scott, Semenyo; Solanke

Brighton

Verbruggen; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Barco; Baleba, Groß; Pedro, Moder, Adringra; Welbeck

Key Players

Bournemouth – Antoine Semenyo

Rather like the player that will be highlighted for Brighton, Antoine Semenyo was brought in from England’s second tier.

Arriving in January 2023, Semenyo struggled to have much of an impact in his first few months.

However, under Andoni Iraola, he has become a machine.

His electric pace, powerful shooting and unbelievable strength on the ball set him apart from many other players.

He has a very unique ability to both hold someone away from the ball, whilst dribbling and taking them on.

After scoring against Wolves on Wednesday, the Ghanaian international will be looking to add to his eight-goal strong tally.

The former Bristol City winger is not afraid to shoot, trying his luck over three times per 90.

A direct and often forceful winger, Semenyo completes over two successful dribbles per match, which sits him in the top 15% of Premier League players.

We saw against Man City that Brighton are not afraid to play out from the back, but it did cost them.

The Seagulls are in for another pressurised 90 minutes, with Andoni Iraola’s side rarely taking their foot off the gas.

Semenyo has been so successful this season because he fits into the system.

He brings a vast amount of intensity to the front line, winning 68% of his tackles.

However, the Bristol City academy graduate can be overly physical with his opponents, committing just shy of two fouls per match.

This is a number that bests over 84% of his fellow Premier League players.

Brighton – João Pedro

João Pedro was brought in from Championship dwellers Watford for a fee of around £30,000,000.

That sits him in the top 10 of most expensive Championship players, with the likes of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and James Ward Prowse a few of the other stellar names on that list.

The once-capped Brazil international has excelled this season, showing off his capabilities as a striker, winger, or an attacking midfielder.

Pedro has scored eight goals and assisted two in his second stint as a Premier League player.

The former Watford star boy boasts strong attacking numbers, and sits in the top 80% for shots and shots on target.

He has proven accurate from wide areas too, sitting in the top three-quarters of Premier League players for cross accuracy.

Should he be played on the wing, expect a flurry of balls to be whipped into the box.

The former Fluminense academy player is multi-faceted, and whilst possessing a dangerous cross, he can just as easily beat his opposite number one-on-one, completing just shy of two successful dribbles per match.

Whoever lines up against the Brighton number nine will have to be cautious. He sits in the top 90% of top-flight stars in terms of fouls won per match.

Having missed nine games due to a hamstring injury, it proved how much of an asset he was to this Brighton side.

His teammates won just three games in that time, and Pedro will be a big boost for their remaining few games and the quest for European football.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Bournemouth welcome Brighton to the Vitality Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The game will begin at 14:00 BST on Sunday 28 April.

How can I watch it?

This game is not available to watch live in the UK, but highlights will be on both teams' YouTube pages in the hours after full-time.