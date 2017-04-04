Arsène Wenger claims no specific targets were made by the Arsenal board

Arsène Wenger orders his players during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Man City | Photo: Getty Images.

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger today revealed that he had not been set any targets by the board, as he once again failed to say whether or not he was staying at the club beyond this season.

Wenger's claims from higher up are bound to be another cause of unrest and concern for Gunners fans, of whom some continued to protest outside the club's training ground on Tuesday.

Top-four a priority?

The consistency of finishing in and around the same position at the top end of the table has been an admirable achievement for Wenger and Arsenal. However what the fans have really been crying out for is the Premier League title.

For too long the priority seems to have been elsewhere and this was summed up by Wenger's comments in his press conference before West Ham on Wednesday. When asked whether he had been set any targets for this season, he responded: "No. I tell myself to finish as high as possible."

It's something that could be seen as a concern for Gunners fans; without a direction and targets going forward it is no surprise the club seems to be going backwards.

Competition for the top four spots in the Premier League at the moment is extremely high however, and that is something Wenger has noticed.

"It’s a good challenge but I think it’s perfectly possible [to get top four]. Certainly for 20 years I have done it and it looked always like it’s nothing," the Arsenal boss said.

The Arsenal manager has always been one to defend his methods and approach to the game. Looking at the top-four places in the league Wenger continued: "Suddenly it becomes important, so I am quite pleased that people realise that it’s not as easy as it looks, and if you listen to Guardiola, he said the other day that to achieve the top four in England is a trophy because it’s so difficult."

Unrest not prompting announcement on future

It is still not completely clear what decision Wenger will make regarding his future. Speculation has been mounting since the supposed two year deal was put on the table.

There are arguments suggesting that not announcing where his future lies is hindering the squad, but Wenger insists the focus is on football and not him. "I think I wish just to dedicate my energy to football and to the next game and to leave my own personal case out of the debate," he said.

Wenger's commitment and dedication to the club has been second to none. Even when others teams have come calling he's stayed in North London. His passion to see the club succeed is clear, but sometimes that is perhaps what blinds him.

Wenger hit back at those claiming he doesn't have the club's best interests at heart, explaining: "I care about Arsenal, about the club, about what we have achieved and what we want to achieve. That’s what you want to do. What you want is the fans to stand behind the team."

The fans have been a cause of worry for the club over the past month, and Wenger accepts that that is only natural after the run they have endured.

"I accept always the judgement of people and focus on what I think is important in the game," he said.

Bouncing back after City

Earning a point against Manchester City could potentially be the encouragement Arsenal needed to get their season back on the right path. The Gunners run-in though has the potential to be one which causes slip-ups.

With the position they sit in the table no more can be afforded though. Wenger said: "It is just about sticking together and continuing to fight. If we show the same spirit we showed against City, we will win football games. We have played 20 games unbeaten this season, and I think it’s a good opportunity to remind people we are not fighting to not go down, we are fighting to have a positive end to the season."

Arsenal always seem to find a way to sneak into the top-four, but this season could finally be the one they don't. Wenger still has his hopes though.

"Let’s finish as strong as we can and show that we have some resilience, some quality and some mental spirit that we have shown against City," Wenger added.