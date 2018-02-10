Sam Allardyce surprised by Everton fans' booing of Morgan Schneiderlin after positive performance against Palace

Allardyce barks out orders during the game (photo: Getty Images / Mark Robinson)

Sam Allardyce was a happy man as he watched his Everton side romp home to a convincing win against Crystal Palace, but was surprised at the home fans' reaction to him bringing on Morgan Schneiderlin.

Everton scored twice at the start of the second-half to break into a lead against Roy Hodgson's men, goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Oumar Niasse giving them the lead.

Tom Davies added a third before a late Palace penalty wiped out Everton's clean sheet, but they held on for a good three points.

"Very good," said Allardyce of the performance.

"I was disappointed we didn't get a clean sheet in the end, I don't know if it was a penalty. It didn't matter in the end, I'm glad to say.

We played the game really well, defensively very solid and from a taking the chances point of view we finally found the right way to take those in the second-half.

Our home form is very good, our points per game is very good, eight games at home since I've been here and 17 points. We have to keep that up."

Two injury concerns for Toffees

One negative for Everton was the injuries they suffered in the game, all three of Seamus Coleman, Idrissa Gueye and Eliaquim Mangala forced off.

Whilst explaining that taking off Gueye was just a precaution, Allardyce said that Mangala and Coleman had more serious worries.

However, Coleman's problem isn't related to the leg break that has kept him out of virtually all this season.

"I don't think so," said Allardyce when asked if there was any link to Coleman's previous injury.

"It's more of a muscle problem than to do with the legs. The scan will be taken tomorrow, the good thing is we're on a warm weather training break now due to not being in the FA Cup. They can get some sun, get some sea, get some recovery in."

On Everton fans booing Morgan Schneiderlin when he came on for Gueye late on in the game, Allardyce said his reaction was a surprised one.

"Surprised. Very surprised. I've not heard it before. He's a very important part of the squad this year, lots of players haven't performed up to the potential we know they have."