Huddersfield Town's Head of Football Operations leaves role after four months

Huddersfield in action against Manchester United (Picture: Getty Images / Robbie Jay Barratt)

David Moss, Head of Football Operations at Huddersfield Town, has left the role after only four months.

Moss joined the newly promoted Premier League team in June, and became instrumental in the summer transfer window bringing in and scouting many over the 10 players brought in by the Terriers during pre season.

The 48-year-old Yorkshireman came to the Terriers in June after a seven year period with Scottish club Celtic.

Moss was the first person to suggest Steve Mounie to David Wagner.

In a risky move by the Terriers the record signing cost £11.5 million and has certainly so far proved his worth. By comparision to other Premier League clubs, the Terriers have spent little, their total spend over the summer transfer window touched around the £40 million for the players brought in. That is barely a drop in the ocean for teams like Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Mutual Consent

The departure was announced by the club in a statement on their website.

"Huddersfield Town can today confirm that Head of Football Operations David Moss has vacated his role at the Club by mutual consent.

The Club will now begin the search for a new Head of Football Operations.

Everyone at Huddersfield Town would like to wish David all the best in his future endeavours."

The shock departure has been described as by mutual consent, at a time when the Terriers are experiencing sucess in the Premier League - against most of the pundits predictions. The victory against United had certainly not been predicted by many of the experts, and sits Huddersfield well above the relegation zone after only nine matches.

There is still a long way to go in the season, and with another vacancy to fill it could prove to be a headache for the chairman Dean Hoyle. Whoever becomes the new Head of Football Operations will need to understand and follow Wagner's plan, and Huddersifled will certainly want to have someone in place before the January transfer window to assist and point out potential new players.

Their own stars will be on the radar of other Premier League clubs and although some may be tempted away, replacements would certainly be lined up before anyone moved out.