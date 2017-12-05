Huddersfield Town linked with Newcastle winger Rolando Aarons

PIC: Getty Images / Serena Taylor

With Huddersfield Town short of goals, especially away from home and seemingly lacking a cutting edge up front in the final third of the pitch, head coach David Wagner and chairman Dean Hoyle, will have players on their radar to bring in during the transfer window in January.

According to Hoyle when he spoke exclusively to Radio Leeds, the Terriers don't need any more strikers, but they know what positions they need to fill and have been tracking players. Rolando Aarons looks to be one of the players the Terriers are interested in bringing in from Newcastle United.

Lack of game time

According to various report, including the Daily Mirror, Huddersfield are one of three clubs interested in the England under 20 international. Aarons has not started for the Magpies since the EFL Cup tie against Nottingham Forest back in August. Having had a strong pre-season the winger was not in the match day squad against Chelsea. Aarons will be looking to get match time, so a move away from St James' Park could well be on the cards in the January window. Newcastle will be looking for a considerable fee for the player, which is likely to take Aston Villa out of the equation.

Recurring injury experience

Having struggled with a recurring hamstring injury during the last two seasons, the youngster has failed to completely break into the first team squad. Lacking game time will be frustrating for Aarons. Wagner and the Terriers are used to dealing with hamstring injuries, as loanee Kasey Palmer has suffered from hamstring problems that kept him out of a lot of last season, making his return at the play off final. Palmer signed another season-long loan deal with Town, only for the hamstring to be an issue again. This time the injury was not as bad as first thought and Palmer returned to the squad, although not yet to the starting line up.

This experience of dealing with recurring injuries like Aarons looks to stand the Terriers in good sted to make a move in January for the winger. As a direct runner with the ball, and with pace to burn, along with delivering quality crosses into the box, the Magpies could see their Premier League rivals make a bid of the young International in January. Town would be favourites of the three reported clubs to be interested, as they would be in the position to make the best offer. Their nearest competitor from Premier League clubs is reported to be Crystal Palace.