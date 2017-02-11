AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City Preview: Blues look to move back into top four

Guardiola giving orders from the touchline against Bournemouth earlier in the season | Photo via Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester City will look to move back into the top four of the Premier League with an away win on the South Coast on Monday night.

Form

It was late drama last weekend for the Blues as Manchester City squeezed their way past a well regimented Swansea City. The boy from Brazil, Gabriel Jesus, started his first home game and made a real impact contributing both of City's goals in their narrow 2-1 victory.

AFC Bournemouth meanwhile had endured a torrid time at Goodison Park, conceding six as Everton swept them aside with ease with Romelu Lukaku bagging four in 'The Cherries' 6-3 humiliation.

Team News

Manchester City

City will have the compliment of a full squad to choose from on Monday night with no new injuries to report aside from Ilkay Gundogan who is still midway through his recovery program.

AFC Bournemouth

The Cherries will have to cope without Charlie Daniels, Simon Francis, Adam Smith and star striker Callum Wilson, who picked up a season-ending knee injury.

What they're saying?

Pep Guardiola was in admiration of the work that Eddie Howe has put in since gaining promotion to the Premier League:

“Bournemouth start really well. Last few years, it’s outstanding what they have done. They are so aggressive. They are an honest team. They want to do something. They are fast guys to use the counter attack."

Eddie Howe meanwhile has admitted that he's keen on making Jack Wilshere's stay on the south coast a permanent one, though realises that the decision will rest with the player himself. Understandably he was full of praise for the England international:

“I can’t rate Jack any higher as a person or a footballer, and how he’s come into the team and what he has delivered for us."

Verdict

There will be little dispute about the predicted results with City's current form and the woeful defending that has plagued Bournemouth in recent weeks, many can only see a Manchester City win come Monday night, provided the Blues don't capitulate spectacularly as they have done before this season.