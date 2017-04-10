Yaya Touré compares Silva to Xavi and Iniesta

David Silva on his 300th appearance for Manchester City. (Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s Yaya Touré has compared his midfielder partner David Silva to Andres Iniesta and Xavi.

Silva made his 300th appearance for Manchester City this past weekend in their 3-1 victory over relegation threatened Hull City.

“He is a similar player” – Toure

The Ivorian midfielder hailed Silva and compared him to two Barcelona and Spain legends.

Touré said: “I have played alongside players like Xavi and Iniesta, he is such a similar type of player.

“He has been brilliant for this club and I am delighted for him to reach 300 games played. We appreciate him here. We are all delighted with him and happy to play with him," stated the midfielder.

He also added: “He is a player with full confidence and great experience.

“He knows how this league works. When we play, we need this kind of player just to control the games and be clever. Sometimes we need a player like him at home, just to be in this space and use the ball well."

Silva’s time at the Etihad

Silva signed for Manchester City in 2010 following a six-year stint with Spanish side Valencia, which also included loan spells with Eibar and Celta Vigo.

The 31-year-old has made 300 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions scoring 49 times. The 2014-15 season saw Silva’s best goal scoring return for the Citizens scoring 12 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions. However, the 2011-12 season saw him top the Premier League assist charts and feature in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

While at the Etihad, Silva has secured two Premier League titles, two League Cups, a Community Shield, and an FA Cup. The Spaniard also helped Manchester City to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals last season; their best European return.

Compared to Xavi and Iniesta

Silva has spent the last seven years in England while Iniesta has spent his whole career with Barcelona, as had Xavi until his 2015 move to Qatari club Al Sadd.

Xavi and Iniesta’s club exploits exceed Silva’s with both men winning four Champions League titles along with several La Liga’s, Copa del Rey’s, UEFA Super Cup’s, and FIFA World Club Cup’s.

However, Silva does possess the same international honours as Iniesta and Xavi following Spain’s 2008 and 2012 European Championship success’ and their 2010 FIFA World Cup triumph.