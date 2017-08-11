Vincent Kompany refuses to get carried away with City's pre-season form ahead of Premier League opener

Above: Vincent Kompany training ahead of the clash with Brighton | Photo: Getty Images/Manchester City FC

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has stated that he refuses to read into City's great pre-season form, as The Citizens prepare to start their Premier League campaign with Saturday's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Don't draw too many conclusions from it

Fans and players alike will have been disappointed with Pep Guardiola's first season at the Eastlands, with many tipping them for league glory but ended without a piece of silverware for the first time in Guardiola's managerial career.

There has been a lot of change at the Etihad Stadium over the summer with a number of new faces coming and a lot of the old guard heading out, but the massive shake-up certainly doesn't seems to have affected their pre-season form.

Despite losing their first game against Manchester United they have won their last three matches ahead of their trip to the coast, but Kompany has reiterated that they will not be "drawing too many conclusions" from their form going into the clash at the Amex Stadium.

"We don’t draw too many conclusions out of it,” Kompany told mancity.com. “We feel ready because we’ve been at a good level."

"But we have nothing to show for it at the moment," the skipper stated. “Keep doing what we’ve done in the last three games and it should be exciting.”

Wanted to come here and learn and be a better player

City have nearly spent in the excess of £200million this summer as Guardiola looks to shape his side in preparation for a title charge, with Guardiola getting the ball rolling with the £43m signing of Monaco's Bernardo Silva.

Fans got to see his talents as the eventual Ligue One champions knocked them out in the last 16 of the Champions League, Silva has yet to make his debut for The Citizens having been given an extended break after his escapades in the Confederations Cup and Silva stated his happiness to be at the club.

"I am happy to be part of this group,” Silva told the club's official website on his move to Eastlands. “I am still getting to know my team-mates."

"But it has been very good so far and I am looking forward to the season," the midfielder said. "City were very interested in me, but it was many things that made me sign."

“I like the way the team plays, the coach, all the players, and I wanted to come here and learn from them and become a better player," Silva concluded. “That's why I came here.”