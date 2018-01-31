Manchester City drop Riyad Mahrez interest, deem Leicester's asking price too high

Mahrez pictured in Leicester gear (photo: Getty Images / Plumb Images)

Manchester City's attempts to source cover for the injured Leroy Sane have proved futile, deeming Leicester City's asking price for Riyad Mahrez too high.

With Sane out injured for around two months following a rash Joe Bennett challenge in the weekend's FA Cup clash with Cardiff City, manager Pep Guardiola moved quickly in order to pick up another attacking option for City's quadruple hunt.

City say no to mammoth fee

Mahrez was located as the prime target, City swiftly entering negotiations with the Foxes, negotiations that looked destined to fail given Leicester's huge asking price.

The Midlands club were demanding in excess of £90 million for their playmaker given how late in the window City's interest came, Leicester refusing to budge from that price despite Mahrez missing training in an attempt to force through a move.

City did attempt to work their way up to that price but their offer only reached around £60 million before pulling out, deeming that cover for Sane wasn't worth the price quoted, Guardiola preferring to assess his attacking options in the summer after missing out on Alexis Sanchez earlier in the window.

Bernardo Silva's time to shine?

Many pundits had suggested City's attacking options are stacked enough to get by without Sane, Bernardo Silva likely to get more opportunities in his absence.

There may even be a chance for Phil Foden to get more competitive minutes under his belt, the 17-year-old looking to break through in a squad packed with talent.

Leicester, meanwhile, will be delighted to keep hold of their star man as they look to keep moving up the table under relatively new boss Claude Puel.