Zlatan Ibrahimovic voted PFA Fans' Player of the Month for December 2016

Ibrahimovic celebrates his opener vs West Brom (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was voted the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month for December. The Swedish talisman was vital in helping lead Manchester United to an undefeated month of December. In December, he tallied six goals and three assists in all competitions as United only dropped points once, during their 1-1 draw to Everton at Goodison Park.

Back off the mark

Back in mid-to-late September through October, Ibrahimovic struggled to find the back of the net in the Premier League, There were doubts about his form and whether or not he could cope with the physicality of the league. After ending a six-game run with a brace vs Swansea, the 35-year-old found himself firing goals once again.

His opener against Everton was the first of the month, and he soon followed that up with another goal in the Europa League against FC Zorya Luhansk. He scored United’s winner at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace to give United a 2-1 victory, giving him goals in four of five Premier League games, only blanking against Spurs.

His brace against West Bromwich Albion was lethal, striking early on a classic United counterattack with Jesse Lingard supplying the perfect cross for him to pounce on. He hit the brace in the second half with a goal that deflected off Craig Dawson.

Ibrahimovic once again showed his dominance, scoring and assisting twice vs Sunderland on Boxing Day. His most notable assist came on Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal to move United 3-0 up before a late Fabio Borini wonder strike gave David Moyes’ side a consolation goal.

Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring vs Sunderland on Boxing Day (John Peters/Getty Images)

The Swede was unlucky to have been shutout of the goals in their 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on New Year’s Eve. Anthony Martial’s ball forced Ibrahimovic to bring his boot up and did find the back of the net, but the contact on the follow through with Boro 'keeper Victor Valdes is what caused the goal to be taken back for a high boot.

He did supply the assist however, knocking down Paul Pogba’s floated ball down to a dashing Anthony Martial who equalized for 1-1 in that game; United went on to win 2-1 after Pogba’s header just a minute later.

Kicking off 2017 with a bang

To start the calendar year, the 35-year-old has continued his hot goalscoring form. Though in an offside position, the ball fell to Ibrahimovic after Ander Herrera had won the ball back from a West Ham defender. The Swede struck it first-time and found the back of the net with no flag up from the linesman indicating offside.