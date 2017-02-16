Manchester United 3-0 AS Saint-Etienne: Ibrahimovic nets hattrick to help Red Devils to comfortable win over Les Verts

Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted his first hat-trick for Manchester United to help them defeat AS Saint-Etienne 3-0 at Old Trafford in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 32 tie.

The Swedish striker was well known to the French side before the start of the game but that didn't stop him as the striker netted 15 minutes into the game as his free kick was deflected into the back of the net.

It took Jose Mourinho's side a while to get the second goal but they got it as Ibrahimovic turned home the ball into an empty net before completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot two minutes before the end of the game.

It all means ahead of the game next week, United are in full control of the tie but the visitors will be encouraged by the amount of chances they managed to create during this game.

Visitors started well in search for an away goal

Straight away from the start of the game it was clear that the visitors had a gameplan to come and score an away goal and they were almost gifted a goal early on when a back pass from Eric Bailly was short but Romian Hamouma couldn't take advantage of the opportunity.

United responded well though and they almost went in front but Anthony Martial saw a good shot from outside the box well saved by Stephane Ruffier.

Hosts gain fortunate lead with a deflected free-kick

The hosts though did manage to take the lead, even though they were very fortunate, as Ibrahimovic saw a free kick from the edge of the box get deflected into the back of net.

It should have been two shortly after that when a brilliant through pass from Paul Pogba found Juan Mata but the midfielder saw his two efforts saved by Ruffier, who was in fine form for his side.

Martial once again showed his brilliance for the hosts before the end of the half when he went on an amazing run into the box but he saw his shot also saved by Ruffier and then from the rebound Ibrahimovic somehow put his shot over the bar.

These misses though could have proved costly as the visitors started to threaten the United goal and if it wasn't for some bad finishing and good defending then they would have got a crucial away goal but they didn't as the hosts would be hoping to for more goals in the second half.

Ruffier frustrated United on a number of occasions during the game

The start of the second half saw Martial once again make another amazing run into the box but once again he saw Ruffier make a great save to keep it out of the net.

The second goal was proving difficult for United to get as somehow Pogba saw his header come back of the bar after a great free kick was whipped into the box by Daley Blind.

This almost proved costly as the visitors should have got back on level terms when a brilliant through ball found Nolan Roux, on as a second half substitute, through on goal but he lifted his shot over the bar from close range.

United take full control of the tie ahead of the second leg

Finally through, with fifteen minutes to go in the game, United got their second goal when Marcus Rashford, on as a second half substitute, made a great run into the visitors box and played the ball across the box which Ruffier could only palm straight to Ibrahimovic, who tapped the ball into the net to help the home side breathe easier

The Swedish striker completed his hat trick before the end of the game when he was brought down in the penalty box. He stepped up to take it and confidently sent the keeper the wrong way to score his first hat trick for United.

Jesse Lingard almost added a fourth before the end but he saw his curling effort just go wide of the goal but it didn't matter in the end as United go into the second leg next week in France in full control of the tie.