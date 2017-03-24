Zlatan Ibrahimović is the personality Manchester United needed, states Jose Mourinho

Above: Jose Mourinho and Zlatan Ibrahimovic before the 2-1 win over Leicester City in the Community Shield |Photo: Getty Images/Michael Regan - The FA

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stated that the United dressing room needed a player like star striker Zlatan Ibrahimović to match the "super personalties" that were previously at the club.

Like the old guard

United have struggled to be contenders for the Premier League title since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013, in which he brought back the title for one final time.

Mourinho has looked to make the side in his own image since his arrival in the summer, with the Swedish striker been one of the high-profile signings made by the coach.

The Red Devils have been in fine form having not tasted defeat in the league since October, but currently find themselves in fifth but Mourinho insisted that he needed the likes of Ibrahimović to set a new agenda in the dressing room.

"Manchester United no longer has the super personalities of the likes of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes or Roy Keane," he told France Football. "There is Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick, who are the last faces of this generation."

"There is a new group of players that has to adapt," the coach conceded. "That's why it was important for me to get Zlatan."

"In this team he had, without being English," Mourinho added. "Without knowing the culture of the club, the personality and the profile to be more."

Annoyingly good

Ibrahimović has been more than crucial for the Red Devils this season, having already managed 26 goals across all competitions.

It is clear to see the Swede's effect on and off the pitch, and midfielder Ander Herrera has praised the 35-year-old as a "genius".

"He is a genius," Herrera told Marca. "He can say that he will score 30 goals and that he is the best because he can get away with it."

"He is so good that he can do that," the Spaniard stated. "Ibrahimovic can be very annoying,"

"He can be very annoying," Herrera added. "Because he wants to win it all, even at football-tennis."