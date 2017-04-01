Manchester United's Juan Mata possibly out for the season with groin injury

Above: Juan Mata celebrating his goal in the 1-0 win over FC Rostov | Photo: Getty Images/Matthew Ashton - AMA

Manchester United have been dealt another big injury blow, with it looking likely that playmaker Juan Mata is out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his groin injury on Thursday.

Playing a pivotal role

Many wouldn't have expected the Spaniard to play a crucial role in the United with Jose Mourinho's arrival, but the former Chelsea man has gone to play an excellent and vital role in United's recent 18-game unbeaten run since the 4-0 defeat to the Blues back in October.

The 27-year-old has managed to get four goals in that run, which is only second to talisman striker Zlatan Ibrahimović's 11 goals.

This only adds to the injury crisis that the coach currently faces, with Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Paul Pogba all out injured with Ander Herrera and Ibrahimović both suspended.

A United statement read: "Juan has had surgery for a groin injury. Further updates on his recovery will follow in due course."

Going to be a decisive period

The loss of Mata could prove decisive in what looks to be a crucial month for the Red Devils, with nine matches coming up in the month of the April.

April will include matches against Chelsea, Manchester City and a Europa League last eight clash with Anderlecht.

The Red Devils currently find themselves four points off the top four as well as battling for the coveted Europa League title, and Mata stated in his weekly blog that the month will prove a tough test for Mourinho's men.

"It’s not a random list of teams," Mata stated. "It’s the list of the eight teams we’re going to face in a frantic month of April."

"I see these games as a challenge," the Spaniard stressed. "To show all the good things we’ve been working on throughout the season. I hope that we can get good results, too."