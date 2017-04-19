Ashley Young unsure over Manchester United future

Ashley Young has been given a good amount of games by José Mourinho in recent weeks. (Tom Purslow//Getty Images)

Ashley Young has admitted that he isn't certain where he'll be playing football next season, as he continues to be considered a fringe player for José Mourinho at Manchester United. This is in spite of the fact that Mourinho awarded him with the captaincy as the club delayed Chelsea's title celebrations with a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

And with it looking like there'll be another major overhaul in the summer it seems likely that the 31-year-old is set to fall further down the pecking order where he's already being the likes of Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for a starting place, a problem that has seen him utilised as a full-back at times this season.

Young "not too sure" what the future holds

The English winger snubbed a move to Chinese outfit Shandong Luneng Taishan in the winter transfer window after Mourinho told him he's still in his plans for the remainder of the campaign, and the promise has been kept with him featuring in 11 affairs since the new year.

Despite the increase in game time as United's fixtures have piled up, Young says that he's "not sure" where he'll be next year because every footballer wants to "play as much as possible" but expected the speculation seen as though "there was a transfer window" and he "wasn't playing".

All focus on the run-in to the end of the season

The Stevenage-born forward still has one year left on his current contract as well as an option of a further year but all he's concentrating on now is gaining Champions League qualification for 2017/2018 through winning the Europa League and also believes that the Reds can finish in the top four on top of European glory.

"I'm just concentrating on each game" he said, "and when the manager calls on me, I will give 100 per cent and look to play as well as I can". Young added that his personal aim until now and the end of May is to simply play "as many games as possible" and then "we'll see what happens" in the close season.