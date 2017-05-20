Manchester United Predicted XI vs Crystal Palace: Youth overload expected on final day at Old Trafford

Young goalkeeper Joel Pereira looks set to make his Premier League debut tomorrow. (Getty)

Manchester United host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford tomorrow on the final day of a lacklustre Premier League campaign for José Mourinho, who is widely expected to ring the changes with the huge Europa League final in four days time clearly on the back of his mind.

The United manager announced in his pre-match press conference that several reserve stars - including a few academy additions - would feature in the somewhat pointless match, even though some "aren't ready", as he continues to avoid the risk of more injuries to key senior players.

A very young defensive unit

Goalkeeper - Joel Pereira: The 20-year-old, described by Mourinho as the "best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation", made his debut coming on for the last 10 minutes in place of Sergio Romero during the 4-0 FA Cup rout against Wigan Athletic at the end of January and is now set for his first start. It's already been confirmed that he will start tomorrow ahead of David de Gea, stripping the Spaniard of a possible Old Trafford send-off, so he'll be hoping to make a name for himself on the Premier League stage.

Right-back - Timothy Fosu-Mensah: When Timothy-Fosu-Mensah dislocated his shoulder in the dying embers of the 0-0 stalemate at Manchester City last month it was presumed that he'd be added to the list of players out for the season, however, the Dutchman now looks fully repaired and ready to go. Just like Pereira, he's been touted to start by his boss and if he impresses it's certain that he'll be a part of the squad travelling out to Stockholm on Tuesday.

Centre-back - Eric Bailly: Eric Bailly will be a big miss in the Europa League final after getting sent off in the semi-final home leg against Celta Vigo but because of this it has meant that he's featured in all of the Red's league fixtures during the league run-in. The powerful centre-back looked like he was struggling with a small issue at Saint Mary's during the week but he chose to carry on and will be fit to end his fine debut season in England at Old Trafford.

Centre-back - Axel Tuanzebe: It's rather unbelievable how José Mourinho only left it until his squad was hit by an injury crisis to hand Axel Tuanzebe his full debut for the Manchester United first-team bearing in mind the Congolese-born England international has looked immense captaining the under 23 side for such a long period of time. His performance at the Emirates Stadium- where he contained Alexis Sanchez for 90 minutes - not only showed that he deserved to keep his place during the final domestic fixtures, but is now surely owed a place in the Europa League final squad whether that be on the bench or starting alongside Daley Blind.

Left-back - Demetri Mitchell: Demetri Mitchell has been lingering around the first-team picture for a few weeks now since players have been rewarded rests in order to prioritise European competition, and now it looks set in stone that he'll make his bow. His upbringing this season sparks similarities to Cameron Borthwick-Jackson's 2015/2016 campaign after being promoted by Louis van Gaal so hopefully Manchester lad Mitchell can impress just as much.

Paul Pogba a welcome returnee

Centre-midfielder - Matty Willock: Willock, the brother of young Arsenal sensation's Chris and Joe, is another player sniffing around the first-team at the moment so he should also play a part against Crystal Palace alongside Paul Pogba and another youth talent. The 20-year-old was put in a matchday squad with the senior players for the first time before some of the others did when he watched the home draw with West Bromwich Albion in April but still hasn't made his debut, so tomorrow could be the day, but if Fellaini is starting the final we could see Michael Carrick instead.

Centre-midfielder - Paul Pogba: After missing the games at Spurs and Southampton following the death of his father, Paul Pogba has been named as one of the confirmed starters tomorrow and will be a welcome returnee ahead of the upcoming showdown with AFC Ajax in the Swedish capital. Performances in the last three games where he's been absent really have shown how important he is to the team and it seems like he'll be the most experienced player on the pitch at the age of just 24.

Centre-midfielder - Scott McTominay: Regularly utilised as a striker for Nicky Butt's under 23s this season due to a shortage of players in the position and his height giving him a huge aerial edge over defenders, six foot four Scott McTominay made a first cameo appearance off the bench versus Arsenal. And he should really be starting tomorrow if there's going to be rotation, expect him to either play as a centre-attacking-midfielder or the furthest forward of what will be a youthful middle three.

Rashford could be risked

Right-wing - Jesse Lingard: There are a few players who can start on the wings tomorrow so it's quite hard to predict, but José Mourinho hinted that Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will start on the flanks earlier on in the week, so it'd make sense if Lingard played 45 to 60 minutes before making way for Zachary Dearnley or Angel Gomes in the second half. Based on the no. 14's goal scoring habits in finals though, it'd wouldn't be surprising to see Martial start instead if he's still got something to prove to the manager.

Left-wing - Josh Harrop: Josh Harrop has been in lightning form for the under 23s this season and was unlucky to miss out of the Denzil Haroun Reserves Player of the Year a few nights ago to Axel Tuanzebe, so if any young player should receive their debut anytime soon it needs to be him. Scoring a hat-trick in the final Premier League 2 fixture, a thrilling 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, in front of Mourinho certainly wouldn't have harmed his chances of a call-up and his chemistry on the left with Demetri Mitchell could set the game alight if given a chance.

Striker - Marcus Rashford: This would be a huge risk, but it's already been said that Wayne Rooney will be rested for what could be his final competitive Old Trafford appearance so in all honestly who else is there apart from McTominay? Other options James Wilson and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are obviously out for the rest of the season so the only realistic alternative would be young Frenchman Anthony Martial in the position he thrived in last term.