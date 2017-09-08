Romelu Lukaku relishing Ibrahimovic competition

Lukaku in action for United (photo: Getty Image / Michael Regan)

Romelu Lukaku has had a pretty impressive start to his life at Old Trafford and doesn't fear the return of football Legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Lukaku signed for United for an initial fee of £75 million back in July on a five year deal from Everton. So far the Belgian has lived up to his hefty price tag, scoring three goals in three games.

In an interview with the BBC, Lukaku was asked if the competition from Ibrahimovic could help him improve.

“Of course, you don’t fear the competition, you relish it," he said. "As long as you can make you better, make you win, you relish the challenge all the time.

“I think it [Ibrahimovic’s return] is really good for the team. It’s good to have another guy that is hungry to win trophies, that’s what we want at Manchester United.”

Character important for Lukaku

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played for the likes of Barcelona, AC Milan and PSG. Lukaku believes the veteran’s experience and character will benefit the team.

“With his character, his personality and also his attributes as a football player he brings us a lot and we will try to help him.”

Lukaku was then about his past with United boss José Mourinho who sold Lukaku during his second spell at Chelsea.

“I wanted to play for him since I was 11, so when you get another chance like that you don’t turn it down and I’m really grateful for the second opportunity.

“He’s always been the same; a man that wants the best out of the players every day. He doesn’t give the players a chance to rest on the pitch, he really wants everyone to fight on the pitch and in training and that’s what I like about him.

“He’s someone you can talk to and whatever you say hes going to listen to you, so I like that a lot.”

Lukaku will have a chance to continue his goal scoring streak when The Red Devils play away to Stoke City on Saturday evening.