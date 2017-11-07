Alan Shearer states Romelu Lukaku has to be selfish to end seven-game goal drought

Above: Romelu Lukaku during the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea | Photo: Getty Images/Catherine Ivill - AMA

The Premier League all-time top scorer and pundit Alan Shearer has stated that Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku needs to be more selfish, as the Belgian's goalless run stretched to seven games in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Time to be selfish

Lukaku has been one of the most deadly strikers in the English top-flight over the last few seasons, with his performances with both West Bromwich Albion and Everton securing his big-money move to Old Trafford this summer.

Fans couldn't have asked for a better start for the striker as he managed 11 goals in ten matches in all competitions, but like any striker he has hit a barren run which has seen him receive flack from the United faithful.

His streak extended on Sunday with his return to Stamford Bridge against the current league champions but drew another blank. Shearer still holds the league's record for the most goals with 260 goals and the striker stated that Lukaku needs to be more "selfish" to get his scoring going again.

"When you're on a barren spell, forget everything about going out wide," Shearer said on MOTD. "About coming deep, thinking I'm not getting a touch of the ball."

“It's time to be selfish," the striker stated. "Width of the 18-yard box, that's what he's got to think about. He isn’t going to score by running into corners."

“Let the people create the chances for you," Shearer added. "He's a goal-scorer and he’s getting judged on scoring goals.”

Put himself on the line

There were very little positives to take from Sunday's defeat to Antonio Conte's men, but one boost that José Mourinho will have been glad to see was the return of midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

The Belgian has been missing since September after been injured on international break. Fellaini only returned to full first-team training on Saturday before being thrown in on Sunday.

Fellaini played like he had never been away producing some excellent opportunities to potentially snatch a point for The Red Devils right at the death, and Mourinho was full of praise for his return to the side.

"I have to say that Fellaini was fantastic for me," Mourinho told manutd.com. "His fellow players, for the fans, for the team, for the club."

"He was injured for weeks, he trained yesterday for the first time with the team and he put himself on the line," the coach stated. "Ready to come in and help in case the team needed him."

"So I am really pleased with him," Mourinho concluded. "And I didn’t want to go without saying that about Marouane."