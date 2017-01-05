Reports: Newcastle United in for Montpellier winger Ryad Boudebouz

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Francois Lo Presti

Foot Mercato are reporting that Newcastle United have made contact with Montpellier over the availability of Ryad Boudebouz and are hopeful of bringing him to St James’ Park in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old features mostly on the right-wing and is known for his specialist set-pieces. Boudebouz is currently enjoying a successful season, scoring seven goals and bagging two assists in 16 Ligue 1 appearances.

Long-term target

Scout Graham Carr is clearly a fan of the Algerian with The Magpies first being linked with the midfielder in 2013 while he was at Sochaux. He then moved to Bastia before joining current club Montpellier in 2015.

The Ligue 1 outfit have made it clear they intend to keep Boudebouz until at least the end of the season but with clubs such as West Brom, Lazio and Marseille also interested, an offer may be too good to refuse.

Boudebouz wouldn’t offer cover for Mohamed Diame and Christian Atsu, who are in Gabon for the African Cup of Nations. The winger was also set to represent his national side in Gabon, however a knee injury suffered in December ruled him out of the tournament. The 26-year-old is due to be back in training by February.

Boudebouz in action vs PSG | Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jean Catuffe

Mahrez comparison

Boudebouz has recently been compared to international teammate and 2016 PFA Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez.

Newcastle fans will be delighted if the attacking midfielder has the ability of the Leicester’s tricky winger, should they secure his services.

But many have the right to be sceptical given their two previous accusations from Montepellier – Remy Cabella and Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa.