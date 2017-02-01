Newcastle United 2-2 Queens Park Rangers: Late own goal denies Magpies chance to top Championship

Ciaran Clark's late own goal denied Newcastle United the chance to go top of the Championship after a 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers at St James' Park.

Jonjo Shelvey handed the hosts an early lead when he struck powerfully past Alex Smithies after just 38 seconds.

Ian Holloway’s side rallied and got the equaliser they deserved when Conor Washington tapped home into an empty net.

Matt Ritchie headed Isaac Hayden’s cross back across goal and into the top corner nine minutes after half-time, but Clark's own goal late on handed QPR a point.

Rafa Benitez made nine changes to the side that lost to Oxford United in the FA Cup at the weekend, and the Magpies gave the packed St James’ Park crowd something to cheer about early.

Shelvey fires Magpies ahead early on

The hosts took the lead inside the first minute when Shelvey latched upon a half-hearted header, and the playmaker rifled home from the edge of the area.

Yoan Gouffran tested R’s ‘keeper Smithies, who saved low, however, the visitors kept their head up and started to take the game to their opponents.

Massimo Luongo tried his luck three minutes later with a curling effort, which ended up going inches wide of Karl Darlow’s goal.

It wasn’t until just after the half-hour mark when Ritchie tried to catch Smithies out with a quick strike, which was saved low down at the near post by the ‘keeper.

QPR hit back just before half-time

Pawel Wszolek sent Clark the wrong way before delivering a stinging cross on 39 minutes, but Darlow managed to collect ahead of the awaiting Washington.

The visitors managed to level the game just before half-time, and it was no more than they deserved after pressing for an equaliser throughout the half.

Jake Bidwell hooked the half-cleared corner back at goal, and Washington prodded into an empty net after Darlow had dived for the initial shot.

Washington tested the Newcastle ‘keeper from the edge of the area after the break before Clark headed a brilliant chance just over the bar.

Newcastle restore lead through Ritchie

Paul Dummett was almost left red-faced when he tried to bring the ball down out the air, but fortunately for him, Wszolek’s effort was saved well by Darlow.

The R’s picked up where they left off in the first-half, but found themselves behind once more on 54 minutes.

Isaac Hayden delivered a dinked cross into the back post and Ritchie headed back across goal and into the top corner.

The Magpies could have doubled their lead just before the hour mark when Shelvey curled at goal, but Smithies produced an even better save to deny the playmaker his second of the game.

Clark own goal rescues point for QPR

Benitez’s side picked up and came close to doubling their advantage in the game when Jamaal Lascelles struck wide and Gouffran forced a reaction save out of QPR’s ‘keeper.

The hosts pressed further and Ayoze Perez found himself through one-on-one on 75 minutes, but he squandered the chance as Smithies denied the Magpies further.

QPR hit back on 90 minutes when substitute Kazenga LuaLua's cross was headed over Darlow, who came out to collect the cross, and into the net.

Sammy Ameobi had a chance with the final kick of the game, but after Gouffran's shot was saved well by Smithies, the substitutes scuffed wide, to the despair of the home crowd.