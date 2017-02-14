Jonas Gutierrez insists he does not hold a "grudge" against Newcastle United

Photo: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Jonas Gutierrez has revealed he does not hold a grudge against Newcastle United despite his successful disability discrimination claim against the club.

The winger has made no secret of how “the beautiful city” will always hold a special place in his heart following the fans' support during his illness.

A manic return to football

The Magpies' cult hero, who is now 33-years-old, is currently playing in his native Argentina with Defensa y Justicia following a spell at Deportivo La Coruna after leaving Newcastle in 2015.

Gutierrez is currently enjoying his second season in the Primera Division at Defensa and in his first season helped the side qualify for the Copa Sudamerica for the first time in their history. An incredible personal achievement for a man who was diagnosed with testicular cancer just three years ago.

In his final game for Newcastle, the winger signed off by scoring a goal at the Gallowgate End to keep United in the Premier League for another season, before returning to England for the court case against the club for the way he was treated while suffering from cancer.

A message to the fans

Speaking to Cronica, Gutierrez said that he does not “hold grudges” and had a message for Magpies fans: “To the fans of Newcastle I will carry in my heart by the way they supported me before and after my illness,” he said. “I will always be grateful and the rest is not worth talking about.” the Argentine added.

Gutierrez revealed that he is “more relaxed about things" after the way he was treated by the club and insisted his “mentality has changed.”

The former Argentina international revealed he has had offers from European clubs but has chosen to stay at Defensa as it allows him to be close to his family in Buenos Aires.

“This season is going to be very nice and then I will see, but I am very happy to be at Defensa” Gutierrez concluded.