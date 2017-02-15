Defensive errors not going to worry Rafael Benitez

Defensive errors not worrying Rafael Benitez. Photo:Getty/ Serena Taylor

Newcastle United nearly dropped three points after two defensive mishaps allowed Norwich City to lead by two goals to one for a large period of time last night.

However, Rafael Benitez has played down the errors, insisting they are not going to worry him.

Darlow and Lascelles slip up

United skipper Jamaal Lascelles, who has came under scrutiny of late, slipped in his own penalty area which allowed Cameron Jerome to square the ball for Jacob Murphy to tap in from close range.

Minutes later, Karl Darlow went to clear a bouncing ball that had reached his penalty area, but the goalkeeper miss-kicked, allowing Jerome to walk the ball into the net.

The pair can be forgiven as they have been in fine form this season and Lascelles did score the equaliser to rescue a point for the away side.

Benitez not fazed

When asked what he had said to the duo at the interval, Benitez said: “I didn’t have to lift them, I just told them to forget about their mistakes and concentrate on the next 45 minutes."

The Spaniard added, “I told them the past had gone, and they just had to concentrate on what was still to come. We did well."

Further defending his players, Benitez insisted: "We have not had too many games where we have made mistakes like that, so that is why you cannot be too worried about them."

Darlow not so lucky this time round

Darlow's mistake yesterday wasn't his first this season. The shot-stopper let a ball slip from his hands when attempting to keep it in his penalty area when Newcastle beat Rotherham United.

He managed to pull off a fantastic save on that occasion and he has received some praise from an unlikely source on Twitter this week.

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas took to the social networking site earlier this week to show his admiration of the save pulled off by Darlow.