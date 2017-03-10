Benitez reflects on one year at Newcastle United

Benitez reflects on his year at Newcastle. Photo: Getty/Serena Taylor

11th March 2016. The day Newcastle United fans received the shock news that Rafa Benitez was to become their new manager.

One year on, despite being one division worse off, the Magpies are in a much healthier position. However, Benitez is refusing to get distracted by the anniversary but did share his thoughts on his previous 12 months.

Ups and downs

When asked about the anniversary, Benitez said: "I didn't realise until I was told. Another year - that means you are getting older."

The Spaniard went on to say, "It has been a great experience and the main thing is to see the club going in the right direction.

"I have some good memories. To be relegated was the worst thing but after, the reaction of everyone has been fantastic."

Familiarly resilient

As always, Benitez was not given much away about his future and refused to be drawn on anything other than the next game. This has sparked fresh reports he will leave the club at the end of the season.

However, if given full control and being backed by the board, it is highly unlikely that Benitez will walk away from the club.

The 56-year-old said: “I don’t think about the next games. Every week, everything can change, we have to just think about this game, that is the best way."

Importance of a win

With Brighton winning at the Amex Stadium tonight, Newcastle's lead at the top is back to goal difference.

But after a strong set of results recently, Benitez seems confident.

"This week we have had very good results against the teams at the top of the table so they are more good memories. Hopefully the best one will be at the end of the season."

