Newcastle striker Aleksander Mitrović fully focused on Serbia's qualifier with Georgia

(Source: GettyImages/ Serena Taylor)

Aleksander Mitrović has refused to let his lack of game time at Newcastle United affect his performances for Serbia in their upcoming World Cup Qualifier with Georgia.

The 22-year-old has been in contrasting form for his country after the Serb vitally headed a late leveller in Serbia's previous qualifier against Wales in November.

And while a place in the starting 11 has been hard to come by for Mitrović this season, the ex-Anderlecht forward says playing for is country gives him motivation to train well.

Mitrović on first-team football

Whilst on international duty, Mitrović spoke about life at St James' Park this season, where he called the Championship a "very demanding league, where there is a lot of training and a lot of hard work."

The Serb has only notched up eight starts in the Championship this term as Mitrović told that "first team football would mean a lot" to him and that he has "been training hard."

"I have played a few games, not in continuity." said Mitrović "Last time around, I wasn't a first team regular either, but I was match fit and scoring goals for the national team. Playing for my country gives me motivation to train well.”

Taking advice from fellow team mates

After speaking about his time on Tyneside, Mitrović revealed that club team-mates have warned him of the threat that Georgia carry.

Serbia, who host Georgia is Group D this evening, have told Mitrović of players such as Paul Dummett and Daryl Murphy, who stand with their respective countries in the same group as Serbia, said: "Georgia was the most difficult in qualifying."

A win for Mitrović's country could see top Group D if the Republic of Ireland fail to beat Wales in the groups other game.

"This may be our toughest test so far," said Mitrović. "We must not think ‘we can win easily’. We need to go into the game thinking we’re playing against one of the greats.”