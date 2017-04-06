Keith Stroud apologises for Newcastle United penalty blunder

Image Credit: Getty Images / Serena Taylor

Referee Keith Stroud has apologised for wrongfully ruling out Matt Ritchie’s penalty in Newcastle United’s game against Burton Albion.

Stroud disallowed Ritchie’s spot kick as Dwight Gayle was judged to have entered the box before the kick was taken. As rules show, the kick should then be retaken, however the Bournemouth-born official awarded Burton an indirect free-kick inside the box after conversing with his fellow officials.

The decision was met by anger and confusion throughout the ground with Rafa Benitez joining his players in furiously remonstrating with the officials.

Newcastle United’s official Twitter account also joined in on venting anger towards the decision by tweeting: “The referee has given Burton a free-kick inside the box and the penalty WON’T be retaken!! Incredible! #NUFC”

Official statement

The Magpies went on to win the game 1-0 courtesy of a second half Matt Ritchie goal and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) quickly released a statement just minutes after the final whistle reading:

“In this evening’s EFL Championship game between Newcastle United and Burton Albion, referee Keith Stroud awarded Newcastle a penalty in the 29th minute. As Matt Ritchie took the kick, Dwight Gayle encroached in the penalty area. An indirect free kick was awarded to Burton, but the Laws of the Game state that the penalty kick should have been retaken.

Unfortunately the referee has misapplied the Law. Keith and his team are understandably upset at the lapse in concentration and apologise for the mistake.”

As Football League rules show, if an attacking player enters the box before the kick is taken the penalty should then be retaken.

After huge protests from the Newcastle players and staff, Stroud eventually went to his linesman and fourth official for advice but the bizarre decision to award Burton an indirect free-kick withstood.

The result put United back to the top of the Championship table, one point ahead of second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion.