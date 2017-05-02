Reports suggest Newcastle are interested in Celtic's Simunovic

Image credit: Getty Images

With just promotion to the Premier League confirmed for Newcastle United, there's one question on everyone's mind. Who will Rafa Benitez bring to Tyneside? Alongside the thoughts of who will stay and who will go, it has been reported that the manager and his team are looking north of the border for new recruits.

Before the Championship season commenced, Benitez was applauded for a clever transfer policy which saw him pick up players with experience in the second division. Ciaran Clark and Matt Ritchie's ability in the league clearly shone and they look to have a future with the Mags in the top flight.

Newcastle's top scorer, Dwight Gayle, was also a good purchase but the Geordie Nation has questioned whether he can replicate his 22 goal scoring form at the next level.

Additionally, there are rumours circulating around Christian Atsu, who is on loan with Newcastle from Chelsea. Reports say that there is a chance that he could pen a permanent deal with the Toon. After multiple years on loan, this stability could be a solution for the Ghanian, while his pace and collected attitude could benefit Newcastle in the top flight.

Interest in the Scottish league

It is blindingly clear that Newcastle need to bring in, among the rumours a new interest has emerged. According to reports, Newcastle are interested in buying Celtic defender, Jozo Simunovic.

After a dominant season for the Hoops, it is not surprise that their players are attracting interest from around clubs in Europe. The Toon are not alone in their admiration of the Croatian player.

Simunovic could see himself having offers from Spanish sides Sevilla and Espanyol, or Torino in the Italian top flight. With the addition of two other Premier League outfits seeking his signature, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace showing interest in the 22 year old.

Coming in at an impressive height of six foot three, the player could be a welcome addition to Newcastle's aerial threat, especially seeing as the team have improved their set piece taking ability throughout this season. However, there are doubts as to whether Simunovic will leave his club who have completely dominated the Scottish Premier League this year, for a number of reasons.

While Simunovic joined Celtic originally for a fee of £5million, from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015, the asking price is around £9million. However, the club are yet to receive an offer for the defender. Plus, with Champion's League qualifiers in July, it is likely that the club will be reluctant in letting go of their centre back.