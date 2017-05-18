Newcastle United tempted by Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy according to reports

Image Credit: Getty Images / Kurt Fairhurst

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to bid for on-loan Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy.

Mooy, whose parent club is Manchester City, has had a stand-out season for the Terriers and has helped them secure a place in the Championship play-off final - beating Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the second-leg of their semi-final clash on Wednesday night.

Mooy’s agent, Paddy Dominguez, is currently on his way to the UK to sort out where is client will be playing his football next season.

A move is likely, but to where?

The 26-year-old has attracted a lot of attention due to his star performances with Australian outlet The World Game claiming Newcastle, Crystal Palace and another unnamed Premier League club have shown interest.

The Aussie international has been in almost everyone’s Championship team of the season, however it is unlikely he will be given a chance by Pep Guardiola next term.

The City boss is rumoured to be spending big again this summer and is likely to use the sale of Mooy to fund that.

City signed Mooy last year for a nominal fee from their Australian feeder club, Melbourne City, before immediately loaning him to Huddersfield in order to allow him experience of English football.

The midfielder could be valued at up to £10 million by Manchester City, which would give them a massive profit after just 12 months.

Terriers to have first say

Mooy’s contract at the Etihad doesn’t expire until 2020 and while Huddersfield are said to have first choice on him, they are yet to make an offer.

It is expected things will become clearer one the Terriers’ fate is sealed after the play-off final.

The £10 million asking price will no doubt price them out of a move, unless they secure their place in the Premier League.