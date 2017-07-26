Siem de Jong believes Newcastle's pre-season variety will help them this season

Image Credit: Getty Images / Alex Livesey

Newcastle United midfielder Siem de Jong believes that the variety in the club’s pre-season will only help them as they begin life back in the Premier League.

The Magpies travel to Valley Parade tonight to face Bradford having already faced Hearts of Midlothian and Preston North End on the road.

United will travel to Germany after the game with the League One club where they will take on Bundesliga clubs Mainz and Wolfsburg.

The Magpies will end their pre-season in a home game against Hellas Verona, managed by Rafa Benítez’ former assistant Fabio Pecchia, the weekend before their Premier League opener against Tottenham Hotspur.

Variety will benefit Magpies

De Jong believes that the difference in playing styles of the opposition is ideal preparation for the club.

Speaking to NUFC.co.uk, de Jong said that the Magpies “have quite a few different games" coming up and that they must learn to "to adapt to different sorts of teams" ahead of their upcoming Premier League campaign.

The Dutchman added that his side "have an idea of how we want to play" but must ensure that they also "know the opponents’ strengths and weaknesses as well."

Newcastle kicked off their pre-season with a 2-1 victory over Hearts before drawing 1-1 with Preston at Deepdale.

The squad headed off to Ireland for a week-long training camp after the game in Edinburgh. de Jong described the camp as “a tough week” and admitted he didn’t believe United were at their best against Preston.

Credit: Getty Images / Serena Taylor

Aiming to make an impact

The 28-year-old will be hoping his injury woes are eventually behind him having failed to nail down a regular place in the side since his arrival in 2014.

The Dutchman spent last season on loan at PSV, but has been one of United’s stand out players in the two games as he aims to put himself in the picture for next season.

de Jong set up Dwight Gayle’s goal against Hearts and was unfortunate not to score on two occasions against Preston.

And while the former-Ajax captain is first to admit there is room for improvement, he is happy with his form since returning to the club.

“It has been all right, I feel good,” said de Jong, who went on to reflect on his chances during the game saying that he "should have put them further in the corner" but he is ultimately "happy that I am creating chances and getting assists."

de Jong admitted his“need to improve as well" but stressed that he is "getting stronger every week and I feel good.”