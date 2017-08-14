Stoke City's Joselu set for Newcastle United medical

(Image: GettyImages/ Clint Hughes)

Newcastle United are reportedly close to adding striker Joselu to their ranks after he is due for a medical on Tyneside.

Boss Rafael Benitez has been eager to add a forward to his ranks following the sale of Daryl Murphy.

Miles Starforth of The Shields Gazette in Newcastle Upon Tyne have claimed that Joselu is due on Tynside for a medical.

The Magpies currently have limited options up top with Dwight Gayle and Aleksander Mitrovic being the club's only recognised strikers.

Now, it seems like Benitez' search is coming to an end up with the addition of the Stoke City forward, but the journeymen hasn't exactly been prolific in recent times.

The search is coming to an end

Benitez has made adding to the attacking front one of his main priorities in the transfer window, and it has been one hard to fill.

In recent weeks, the 57-year-old was not hiding the fact he was keen on adding Arsenal's Lucas Perez to his squad.

But with Arsene Wenger demanding around £14 million for the player and the forward keen on a move back to Spain, Benitez' chances of pulling off a deal looked slim.

Joselu was also a name that popped up as one of Benitez' targets. And with United's funds low, Joselu £5million price-tag is a fee that is worth the gamble.

It might not be the prolific striker Newcastle supporters wanted, but with the budget available to Benitez, Joselu is the best they are going to get in the current market.

Joselu's struggles

While Joselu will undoubtingly add a physical presence to the Toon ranks, his goalscoring record is a cause for concern.

Since leaving Real Madrid B in 2012 for Hoffenheim, Joselu has failed to score over 10 goals for five different clubs in five years.

His 40 goals in three years at Real's B side attracted the interest of the Bundesliga club, but just five goals in 25 appearances saw him loaned out to Eintracht Frankfurt after just one season.



Joselu slightly improved his form at Frankfurt with nine goals in 24 appearances, allowing him to maintain his Germany stay with Hannover 96 in 2014.

At Hannover, Joselu fired his best tally since leaving Real B with still a low input of eight goals in 30 appearances.

His uninspiring spell in Germany saw Premier League Stoke take a chance on the 27-year-old, but again, he struggled to impress at a new club.

It was a familiar tale for Joselu who after just a season failed to impress at the Potters, was loaned out in his second season, this time to Deportivo La Coruña.

Joselu is in real need of a confidence booster having netted just nine goals in two years.

Benitez, again, will hope he is the man to do that.