Burnley vs Newcastle United Preview: Can the Magpies end Monday Night Football hoodoo?

(Image: GettyImages/ Ian MacNicol)

Newcastle United visit Burnley looking to stretch their unbeaten run to four games.

Rafael Benitez’ men have collected five points from their previous three matches against Liverpool, Southampton and Crystal Palace.

And when the Magpies travel to Turf Moor, not only will they have to contest against one of this season’s surprise package – ending their Monday Night Football hoodoo against Premier League opposition becomes another issue.

Monday Night Football hoodoo

The Magpies have lost their last six matches against top-flight opposition as a part of Sky Sports’ coverage of Monday Night Football.

United’s last win came against Wigan Athletic on December 3, 2012, in a 3-0 victory.

Since then, Newcastle have faced Fulham, Manchester City, Everton, Arsenal, Stoke City, and West Ham United – losing to all.

Whilst in the Championship last season, Benitez’ men managed to beat Aston Villa and secure promotion against Preston North End in front of the Sky camera on a Monday night.

The Geordies will be hoping it’s a change in fortune for their side when they visit Turf Moor…

Team News

Toon boss Benitez will still be without left-back Paul Dummett after he picked up a hamstring injury on the opening day of the season.

The Spaniard, however, is set to have Dwight Gayle and Massaido Haidara at his disposal, meaning he will have a near fully fit squad to choose from.

Burnley top scorer Chris Wood (3), is a doubt for the game with a hamstring injury.

Summer signing Jonathan Walters and keeper Tom Heaton remain sidelined.

Embed from Getty Images

Two over-achieving sides?

Not many would have expected both Newcastle and Burnley to be sitting in the top half of the table after nine games.

The Magpies, who sit in eighth, hold a point advantage over the Clarets, who sit in ninth.

Despite Burnley’s good form, Sean Dyce’s men have relied on their impressive away form – having won at Chelsea and Everton as well as points at Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

A win against Newcastle would be just Burnley’s second home win of the season. Crystal Palace being the only win.

Embed from Getty Images

The head-to-head record

Burnley are unbeaten against the Magpies in their last four meetings at Turf Moor.

Two meetings in Lancashire in 1979, one in 1983, and 2014, have presented the Magpies with three defeats and one draw.

In fact, Burnley have only lost one of their last seven games against Newcastle.

The first meeting between the two teams stretches back to 1885. In that time, the sides have met 101 times, both have won 41 games each and shared the spoils 19 times.

Likely line-ups

Burnley: Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Stephen Ward, Robbie Brady, Jack Cork, Jeff Hendrick, Steven Defour, Scott Arfield, Ashley Barnes

Newcastle United: Rob Elliot, DeAndre Yedlin, Florian Lejeune, Jamaal Lascelles, Javier Manquillo, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Christian Atsu, Matt Ritchie, Ayoze Perez, Joselu.