Aleksandar Mitrovic admits he will leave Newcastle United in the January transfer window

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s time at Newcastle United appears to have come to an end after the player himself admitted he needs to leave the club to further his career.

The 23-year-old previously stated his intent to stay at the club and fight for his place – but having found his playing time limited once again this season - he will look to leave the club in January.

Time to leave Tyneside

Speaking to Zurnal, a news outlet in Serbia, Mitrovic revealed:

“I have persistently waited for the chance over the past months and I do not welcome it. I’m sorry, after all, I loved Newcastle but it’s time to do the best solution for my career.

“I tried to be honest with myself and my team mates at every training and match. And the fact that I don’t get a chance is simply not up to me. Everyone knows that I was left unintentionally in the background.”

Not trusted by Benitez

One of Mitrovic’s last appearances in a Newcastle matchday squad was in a 3-0 win over West Ham United back in August.

The striker came on as a late substitute and scored, but picked up a three-game ban for elbowing Manuel Lanzini, adding further fuel to the fire over claims that he wasn’t trusted by manager Rafael Benitez.

Despite his absence, Mitrovic revealed he is fit and ready to play as he looks to find another club before Serbia begin their World Cup campaign in June.

He said: “I have never felt better, I’m physically in flawless form, I can not wait to play. The most important thing is to find a club and finally get a chance in the field. I have not forgotten football.”

Premier League interest

Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion have been linked with the forward, but Mitrovic himself has admitted it is likely he will leave England.

“I do not have a special desire, nor can I stay in the Premier League. The chances are I will leave the island.”

While Newcastle will be looking to cash in on the striker to boost further funds in January, an offer is reportedly yet to be made for the Serbian frontman.