Rafael Benitez says everyone must “stick together” after disappointing 0-0 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion

(Photo: GettyImages/ Mark Runnacles)

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez believes everyone must “stick together” after they failed to claim a vital three points against relegation rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

Benitez' men missed the opportunity to make it two wins from three after they drew a stalemate with the Seagull, as well as suffering further misery on the club's record books, with the Magpies' six games without a win at St James' Park equalling a club record - set in 1953.

Benitez: “Stick together”

Benitez’ side have earned just one victory in their last 12 matches as they hold just a one-point advantage over the drop zone.

However, the Spaniard has urged everyone to “stick together” through these tough times, he said: “The support has been really good for a while and I think when they watch these type of games, they have to realise – we need them behind the team – it is not difficult to understand.

“If we have the support of the fans we challenge and compete. If we do not have that then it will be even more difficult for us and it is worse for everyone.

“I say a lot of times in press conferences, we want to stay in the Premier League – we have to stick together.”

Embed from Getty Images

Taking the positives

“The anxiety sometimes with these players – it’s a young team that has to learn,” Benitez said. “For us it was important to win.

“When something is wrong, we are suffering a little bit so we have to take the positives from today.

“There are not too many [positives] but the main thing for me is the reaction of the team – the second-half we were pushing – a clean sheet and still the team was fighting for every single ball until the end.”

Benitez praised Brighton for the years they have spent as a squad - hinting that he hopes to bring in some experience in the January transfer window.

The 57-year-old say: “Obviously you cannot learn in three months what you have to learn in three years. Some players will learn and some will need more time.

“It’s not just Premier League experience, it is experience. You have to have players that in difficult circumstances they can manage the pressure and they have to know what you have to do every time."