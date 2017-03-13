Analysis: Charlie Austin's fight to find a place in the high-flying Saints

Charlie Austin's fight to find a place in the high-flying Saints sees him fall down the pecking order. Photo: Getty / Catherine Ivill

Southampton's top scorer Charlie Austin will be greeted with stiff competition upon return from his long-term injury.

In a pivotal Europa League fixture at home to Hapoel Be'er Sheva in December, Austin landed awkwardly, dislocating his shoulder in the process.

Months passed with a distinct lack of the former-QPR man with Claude Puel struggling to replace his goals.

Until "Les Reed went to Europe" and bought Manolo Gabbiadini from Napoli, sparking a run of six goals in four games for the Italian.

Only on eight occasions have the South-coast side scored four goals away from home in the Premier League, two of those coming in the past month (Sunderland, Watford).

Begging the question: How difficult will it be for Austin to get back in the side?

Wingers in form

It goes without saying that Gabbiadini will not be losing his place in the team any time soon, but what about his back-up midfield men?

Earlier on in the season Puel toiled with the diamond and 4-3-3 formations, to no avail. In those line ups, Austin may have found himself out wide or up front with a partner - this wouldn't be the case when he comes back.

Due to a change of formation, Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse have found themselves in the wide positions flanking Oriol Romeu and Steven Davis.

Redmond has come under heavy criticism from his own fans for an absence of end product -- not the case in recent weeks.

As for Ward-Prowse, he seems to have found his perfect role on the right; allowed the time to drift inside his passing range has been on full show. Playing a poacher such as Austin in those positions would obviously be bizzare.

So the midfield is firmly in place, which means that you cannot move another in-form playmaker in Dušan Tadić from the middle out onto the wing.

With that in mind, Austin's most likely position - when he returns to full fitness - will be that of Gabbiadini's back up.

It'll be another headache for Puel deciding who to take off the bench; Shane Long and Jay Rodriguez have both struggled to find form given their lack of regular game-time.

In the summer it would be highly surprising if the latter doesn't find himself on the transfer list, after all he was linked with a loan move away last year.

Will Caceres force his way in?

Saints' newest signing Martin Caceres - similarly to Austin's upcoming endeavour - has been waiting for an opportunity to start.

Amongst a star-studded under-23's side, the Uruguayan lined up against Chelsea in a 0-0 bore draw for the Premier League 2 teams.

Despite Maya Yoshida and Jack Stephens putting in some solid performances, equally you could say some experience is needed at the back.

Shipping a disappointing eight in four league games, along with five at home in the FA Cup to Arsenal and three in the EFL Cup final against Manchester United.

Perhaps it's time for Caceres to step in for Stephens, since Yoshida's performances have been massively impressive.

Next up for the Saints is a trip to White Hart Lane to play Tottenham - Southampton were the last team to beat the Spurs in their home ground.