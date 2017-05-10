Southampton need to prove a point at St. Marys, says Tadic

Southampton need to prove a point in their home ground, says Tadic. Photo: Getty / Alan Martin

A point was all Southampton could take from their last outing up in Liverpool, but later on today, Dušan Tadić says they should make one when they face Arsenal at St. Mary's.

With a dipping home-form and his team unable to register a shot on target last Sunday, it's easy to see why the Serb described it as an opportunity "to prove a point".

It was the first time since Saints' meteoric rise to the Premier League that they did not trouble the opposition keeper, instead relying on a sturdy defence - and some heroics from Fraser Forster - to gain a 0-0 draw.

Saints bleeding at St. Mary's

Draws won't be good enough against an impatient and unconvinced home crowd tonight however, to which Tadic explained his side must be far more "aggressive" and "attack more".

In fairness, sitting as Southampton do with the fourth-worst home record, it's quite possibly too late in the day to win over those restless season-ticket holders.

Compared to recent years when Saints made their success at home it's a stark contrast, one that Tadic was simply bemused by: "Normally we win a lot of games at home in the last few years, but this year not so much".

With not a lot to play for but a lot to do at home - Arsenal, Manchester United and Stoke make up three of the remaining four games - Tadic is hoping to draw back on triumphs that came as a result of being the aggressor: "We want to attack more and to try and beat them because, in the past, we've beaten them like that".

Unfortunately for the 28-year-old and fellow teammates that really hasn't been the case this year; Southampton have only scored more goals at home than the already-relegated Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

If tonight ends up a bit like Man City (2-4) a few weeks ago, the home fans could be in for a lot worse than a bore draw.

Poor Atmosphere?

Tadic says otherwise: "No, no, no, the atmosphere is good".

But it's hard to ignore the discomfort within those red seats; during both half-time and full-time in a 0-0 game vs. Hull the home crowd made their voice known.

Even when the once-hot Manolo Gabbiadini came off, some fans booed Claude Puel's decision -- substitutions haven't been the Frenchman's strong-suit.

Tadic and Puel alike will be striving to earn the full support at 7:45pm when Arsene Wenger and his Gunners make a visit, also in need of their own three points.