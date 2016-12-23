Michel Vorm signs contract extension at Tottenham

Vorm signs new contract (source: Tottenham Hotspur)

Just a day after Hugo Lloris signed an extension with Tottenham Hotspur, fellow goalkeeper Michel Vorm has signed a new contract with the club. The new deal ties the ‘keeper to the club until 2018.

Vorm joined the Lilywhites from Swansea City in 2014, alongside left-back Ben Davies and since has proved himself a reliable back up between the sticks.

Vorm has made only 26 appearances for the club in his two-year tenure, featuring mainly in cup competitions. He's been handed five appearances so far this season as first choice Lloris was sidelined after he sustained a hamstring injury earlier this season, leaving him out for six weeks. The small stint saw him some of his best performances including a man of the match performance against Liverpool and was vital in securing a draw for the Lilywhites.

Exciting future entices

As well as securing the futures of goalkeepers Lloris and Vorm, Spurs have tied down regular starters Kyle Walker, Danny Rose, Mousa Dembele, Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen, Dele Alli and Eric Dier. Spurs have also tied down the their younger talents Harry Winks, Cameron Cater-Vickers and Tom Carroll. One thing all the players have commented after penning a new deal is how excited they are for the future of the club, and Michel Vorm was no different.

Vorm explained that “we have to take more steps ahead, we’ve got the new stadium coming up, this year we played Champions League football for the first time with this group so there kind of things are very positive” before adding “I think to be part of that is very special.”

Vorm continued to add that “I’ve got a lot of respect for the staff and players and I think we’ve shown already that we can compete with the best.”