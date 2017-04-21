Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream Score Commentary in FA Cup Semi-Final 2017

It was Tottenham who triumphed when these two last met, ending Chelsea's 13 game winning run in the league by beating them 2-0 in early January. Dele Alli scored twice that day, could he repeat the feat this time around?

Tottenham, on the other hand, couldn't be doing better at the moment as they're on an eight game winning streak. In that time the Lilywhites 28 goals, conceding just four. That's an average score of 3.5-0.5 each game, something they'd certainly take today - if it were possible.

As aforementioned, Chelsea's form coming into this one is a little ropy. Still, in the grand scheme of things it's impressive with the Blues having won seven of their last nine, but two defeats in April have dampened morale somewhat.

Spurs haven't had to face a Premier League team on their way to this stage, beating Milwall 6-0 in the last eight as they enjoyed complete dominance against their fellow Londoners. The closest Tottenham have come to being knocked out of the competition was against Wycombe Wanderers in the fourth round, where it took a stoppage time winner to secure their progression with a 4-3 triumph.

Chelsea saw off lower league teams until reaching the quarter final stage where they were presented a tricky looking home tie against Manchester United, one they won 1-0 to reach Wembley.

Today is mainly about the FA Cup though and with both Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte still looking for their first silverware in England, it's an important match for both teams. They're competing to face either Manchester City or Arsenal in the final, with those two playing tomorrow. Indeed the top teams have taken the glorious old competition seriously this season, as evidenced by the strong last four showing.

This game is intriguing for more than one reason, as the two teams are also fighting it out at the top of the league table. Chelsea seemed to be running away with it but some dropped points by the Blues in recent weeks mixed with Spurs' fantastic form has seen the gap cut to just four points with six games left. Intriguing indeed. If Spurs can win today and deal Chelsea a third loss in five games, they could strike an important psychological blow and potentially unsettle their rivals as they look to edge ever closer in the league.

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon's FA Cup Semi-Final clash between two London giants, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Kick-off at Wembley is set for 17:15 BST, just half an hour after the day's limited Premier League action finishes, giving us plenty of time to build up to the game! I'm Oliver Emmerson, so stick with me as we get stuck into the action.