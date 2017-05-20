Lloris and Walker doubtful for Hull clash while Lamela and Rose undergo surgery

Lloris in action against Leicester (source: getty)

Tottenham Hotspur will aim to finish the Premier League season on a high but will have to do so without a handful of key players.

Lloris and Walker doubtful

Spurs confirmed yesterday that Hugo Lloris and Kyle Walker are doubtful for the trip to Hull City on the last day of the season.

However, right back Kieran Trippier will be available again after missing Tottenham’s 6-1 thrashing of Leicester City due to concussion he received against Manchester United, as he returned to training on Friday.

Goalkeeper and captain, Hugo Lloris is one clean sheet away from equalising Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois in the race for the golden glove, but after sustaining a contusion to his knee against Leicester, it leaves him doubtful for the last game of the season.

Meanwhile Kyle Walker will be assessed ahead of the game to determine his availability.

Harry Winks and Erik Lamela remain sidelined. Lamela underwent surgery to his left hip this week but Spurs also confirmed that this would not effect his return date.

Missing Rose

The club confirmed that Danny Rose underwent knee surgery this week and will remain out until the beginning of next season. Danny Rose missed 17 consecutive games for the Lilywhites as he battled with a knee injury and at times even looked close to match fitness as he returned to training but as the problem did not resolve fully the decision was made for the left back to undergo exploratory surgery.

Hull injuries

Tottenham’s opponents on the other hand will be without players Harry Maguier, Abel Hernandez and Evandro. The former sustained a knee injury against Crystal Palace last weekend while the latter a suffered a groin strain the same match. Hernandez on the other hand did not feature in the Palace game due to an ankle injury and remains sidelined for the fixture.