Tony Pulis admits that his future is out of his hands, as Baggies slump to defeat against Chelsea

Tony Pulis refused to be drawn on speculation regarding his future as West Bromwich Albion manager, explaining that it's out of his hands after the Baggies' game against Chelsea on Saturday.

West Brom simply weren't at the races, going down 4-0 to a far superior team, with goals from Eden Hazard, Alvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso seeing the home side beaten.

The Baggies have now won just two of their last 21 games, finding themselves 17th in the table with potential to end the weekend in the relegation zone.

Not my decision

"It's not my decision," said Pulis when pressed about his future, going on to say that "I've been in the game long enough to know that if you get bad runs, that's what happens, but you have to make a decision.

"I think the important thing is that the decision is the right one for the football club, that's not going to be my decision," he added.

"If I'm losing games obviously that puts more pressure on but that's up to them."

Defensively woeful

West Brom were slack defensively and wasteful going forward as Chelsea swept them aside, with a score of 3-0 at half-time seeing the players booed into the break and then again at the final whistle.

"I'm not sure about the performance but the goals were awful," said Pulis.

"They were four really poor goals. When you play a top team like Chelsea you have to defend better.

Possibly making a slight dig at Stoke City fans, Pulis said "I actually thought the supporters were good today, I've been at clubs where the whole place would have taken off [with such circumstances]."

Pleased with work ethic

Despite criticising their defending, the Welshman refused to throw his players under the bus in terms of their work ethic.

"I was pleased with the players, I thought their attitudes were really good," said Pulis, who made a point about the work he's been doing at West Brom, work that he hopes will continue.

"I've always tried to build a strong club and a club that would push on, I think the squad is stronger but you need results, we've not got the results we want."