West Ham's Michail Antonio receives third England call-up

Above: Michail Antonio in training ahead of the clash with Leicester | Photo: Getty Images/Avril Husband

West Ham United's top scorer Michail Antonio has once again been rewarded for his excellent campaign, as he has been called-up by Gareth Southgate for the England side for the third time for the games with Germany and Lithuania.

Looking to impress

It has been another excellent season for the midfielder, with the 26-year-old stepping up in the absence and exit of Dimitri Payet managing nine goals so far for Slaven Bilic's side.

Antonio was rewarded earlier in the season with call-up's from Sam Allardyce and then interim manager Southgate, but was only on the bench for the clashes against Slovakia, Malta and Slovenia.

He will hopeful of starting against the World Cup champions in Dortmund or at Wembley in the qualifer, and Antonio stated that he is eager to impress on the international level.

“I’m overwhelmed and I’m buzzing," Antonio told whufc.com. "It’s great for me and I just feel all the work I’m doing on the pitch is starting to get noticed."

He told the club website, "Hopefully I can go and get an opportunity. It’s one of those things where if I keep doing what I’m doing for West Ham." Antonio stressed, "I might get an opportunity on the international side. I’m a step closer now so hopefully it can happen."

The winger continued, “The Germany game is a massive game. They’re the World Cup holders." Antonio concluded, "Even if I don’t get on it is a great experience for me to go. Hopefully I can get on and I can impress."

Getting recognised on a international level

Antonio is one of nine senior players that will be making the international trips after Saturday's visit of Leicester City, but also the young Hammers are also impressing on the international stage.

Bradford City loanee Josh Cullen and under-23's captain Declan Rice have been recgonised by the Republic of Ireland, with both been nominated for FIA player of the year in their respective age groups.

Cullen is impressing many down Valley Parade with eight goals so far and the same amount of appearances for the U21's, Rice has come on leaps and bounds at his tender age and has proven crucial at U17s and U19s which was topped with a call-up for the U21's.

England will take on Germany at the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday, March 22 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.