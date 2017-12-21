James Collins: Confidence flowing at West Ham after brilliant run of Premier League form

[Photo via Getty Images]

West Ham ​have enjoyed a really positive turnaround under David Moyes ​in recent weeks, propelling themselves out of the relegation zone with a much more positive picture painted by the ​Premier League ​table.

Welcoming Newcastle ​at the weekend, The Hammers will be looking to grab all three points in their final game of 2017 at the London stadium. With positive results against ​Chelsea ​and Arsenal ​in the last few weeks, the turnaround under Moyes is clear for all to see, with a staggering change in belief and desire among the players and staff.

Embed from Getty Images

Collins delighted with improvement in defence and overall upturn in form

Recording three clean sheets on the trot in the league, the centre-back spoke of his pleasure in seeing The Hammers improve at the back, solidifying what was previously a very unreliable defence without organisation or structure.

"We’re full of confidence, as you might expect,” Collins said. “A few weeks back, the confidence was low and people were probably fearing the worst with the games that we had, but it shows the character of the lads to come through and get seven points from the last three games.

“We’ve got a big game against Newcastle now, but our confidence is high and I’m sure we can get another three points on Saturday."

“We were happy we played Stoke last week after the power cut threatened to have the game postponed, because we thought it was a good time to play them, and hopefully that’s the case again this weekend."

“I’m 34 now and I feel good. I was out for 12 weeks, which is a long time, but I came back in and the boys really helped me out and performed really well, so I feel great,” ​the defender concluded.